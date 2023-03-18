Barcelona v Real Madrid predictions: Expect a cagey El Clasico at Camp Nou

Where to watch Barcelona v Real Madrid

Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLigaTV, 8pm Sunday

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

1pt Evs bet365

Barcelona v Real Madrid odds

Barcelona 6-5

Real Madrid 23-10

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Barcelona v Real Madrid predictions

Barcelona have the chance to extend their advantage at the top of La Liga to 12 points with a win over Real Madrid on Sunday, but goals could be at a premium in the latest instalment of El Clasico.

Despite a chaotic pre-season of scattergun spending and startling revelations about the club's financial situation, Barcelona have been the team to beat in La Liga this season, winning 21 of their 25 matches.

They have won both Clasico clashes with Real Madrid in 2023, in the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, but the most recent of those meetings was settled by a 1-0 scoreline and the best betting approach to this match could be under 2.5 goals.

Central to Xavi's success as Barcelona manager has been a resolute rearguard - the club have conceded only eight league goals all season, the lowest tally of any team in Europe's big five leagues, while they have also kept an eye-watering 19 clean sheets in the league.

Each of their last four games has been settled by a 1-0 scoreline, while four of Real Madrid's last five assignments have featured under 2.5 goals, so expect another low-scoring encounter in Catalonia.

Key stat

Barcelona's last six games in all competitions have featured only nine goals.

Follow us on Twitter