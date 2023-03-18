Barcelona v Real Madrid predictions: Expect a cagey El Clasico at Camp Nou
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Barcelona v Real Madrid in La Liga
Where to watch Barcelona v Real Madrid
Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLigaTV, 8pm Sunday
Best bet
Under 2.5 goals
1pt Evs bet365
Barcelona v Real Madrid odds
Barcelona 6-5
Real Madrid 23-10
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Barcelona v Real Madrid predictions
Barcelona have the chance to extend their advantage at the top of La Liga to 12 points with a win over Real Madrid on Sunday, but goals could be at a premium in the latest instalment of El Clasico.
Despite a chaotic pre-season of scattergun spending and startling revelations about the club's financial situation, Barcelona have been the team to beat in La Liga this season, winning 21 of their 25 matches.
They have won both Clasico clashes with Real Madrid in 2023, in the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, but the most recent of those meetings was settled by a 1-0 scoreline and the best betting approach to this match could be under 2.5 goals.
Central to Xavi's success as Barcelona manager has been a resolute rearguard - the club have conceded only eight league goals all season, the lowest tally of any team in Europe's big five leagues, while they have also kept an eye-watering 19 clean sheets in the league.
Each of their last four games has been settled by a 1-0 scoreline, while four of Real Madrid's last five assignments have featured under 2.5 goals, so expect another low-scoring encounter in Catalonia.
Key stat
Barcelona's last six games in all competitions have featured only nine goals.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport