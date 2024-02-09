Aston Villa v Manchester United 3.5-1 bet builder tips for Premier League + get £50 in bet builder free bets from Paddy Power

The weekend is here again and with it comes another full set of Premier League fixtures as things begin to hot up at both ends of the table.

Sunday's big game sees Manchester United travel to play Aston Villa, with Erik Ten Hag's side slowly starting to find some form after back-to-back wins over Wolves and West Ham which were inspired by the youthful vigour and verve of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

The even better news is that Paddy Power are offering a £50 free football bet on the Premier League for you to use on bet builders.

Grab your £50 Paddy Power football free bet builder bet bonus here .

Aston Villa v Manchester United Bet Builder Tips for Sunday

Here's our 3.58-1 bet slip for Aston Villa v Manchester United on Tuesday:

Manchester United to win @9-4 with Paddy Power

@9-4 with Paddy Power Both teams to score (BTTS) Yes @4-9 with Paddy Power

Manchester United to win @9-4 with Paddy Power

Manchester United are unbeaten in 2024 and are threatening to find some form under Erik Ten Hag, who has seen a number of key players return to the fold after being plagued with injury problems. Lisandro Martinez is expected to be out until March with a knee injury but United can make a statement against a Villa side whose title charged has run out of steam, despite their 5-0 thrashing of basement side Sheffield United last weekend.

Both teams to score (BTTS) Yes @4-9 with Paddy Power

Along with Tottenham, Villa are third-highest scorers in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Arsenal, while United have scored 15 goals in five matches across all competitions so far this year, nine of those coming in the league against Spurs, Wolves and West Ham.

Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Premier League full schedule including Aston Villa v Manchester United

Here's the full schedule of this week's Premier League action, with details of which matches are televised. You can claim a £50 Paddy Power bet builder free bet here to spend on these matches:

Saturday, February 10 2024

12.30pm - Manchester City v Everton (TNT Sports)

3.00pm - Fulham v Bournemouth

3.00pm - Liverpool v Burnley

3.00pm - Luton v Sheffield United

3.00pm - Tottenham v Brighton

3.00pm - Wolves v Brentford

5.30pm - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (Sky Sports)

Sunday, February 11 2024

2.00pm - West Ham v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

4.30pm - Aston Villa v Manchester United

Monday, February 12 2024

8.00pm - Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

How can I watch the Premier League including Aston Villa v Manchester United?

Sky Sports and TNT are showing some of this weekend's fixtures.

Grab a £50 Paddy Power Football Free Bet on Premier League matches and Aston Villa v Manchester United

Previously, we mentioned that Paddy Power is offering a £50 free bet for February's Premier League matches to use on bet builders.

Now, you can follow these straightforward steps outlined below to claim your £50 free bet and use it on Premier League football matches. It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free process.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and cli ck the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £50 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Aston Villa v Manchester United betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days SMS verification required Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded. Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.