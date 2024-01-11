When to bet by

4pm Friday

Best bets

Japan

2pts 11-5 Paddy Power

Qatar

1pt each-way 5-1 bet365 & Betfair

Asian Cup outright preview

The 2023 Asian Cup begins this Friday and there is a simple formula to remember ahead of the month-long competition - Japan have the best team, South Korea have the best players, and Iran and Australia can always win the tournament.

Japan are undeniably the best team in Asia as can be seen from their recent record. The Samurai Blue have won ten games in a row including a 4-1 success against Germany in Wolfsburg, and in that run they have scored 45 goals and conceded only six.

At 17th in the Fifa rankings, Japan are the highest-placed Asian country, and the majority of their squad are based in Europe. Even a number of football experts in Korea, their fiercest rivals, are predicting a Japanese triumph rather than the Taegeuk Warriors ending their 64-year wait to lift the trophy.

The only concern for Japan are the injury issues affecting star players including Brighton’s Mitoma Kaoru and Endo Wataru of Liverpool. The fitness of these two key players will be crucial for Japan’s hopes.

South Korea are expected to give the favourites a run for their money and if the tournament goes to form they could face their bitter rivals in a mouth-watering final.

While Japan have a better team as a whole, South Korea are blessed with stronger individual players. They have arguably the best ever Asian player in Heung-Min Son, finally free from injury and in form this season, and one of the world’s top centre-backs in Min-Jae Kim, who won a Serie A title with Napoli and has already solidified himself as a key player for Bayern Munich since his summer transfer.

It is not only Son and Kim either. Wolves forward Hee-Chan Hwang has ten Premier League goals this season, and Korea's golden boy Kang-In Lee has been scoring freely for his country and his club, Paris St-Germain.

The biggest difference between Japan and South Korea, and the reason why Japan look the stronger title candidates lies in both teams' leadership. Japan's head coach Moriyasu Hajime has been in pace since 2018 and masterminded wins over Spain and Germany at the 2022 World Cup.

Jurgen Klinsmann has led his Korean side to an eight-match unbeaten run but this is his first major tournament with his new side and question marks remain over his coaching abilities.

It is not only about Japan and South Korea. Asia's strong footballing countries, including Iran and Australia, can always win the tournament as they have shown in the past. Iran have won the tournament three times, and have a record of eight wins and two draws in their last ten games. If all goes as the markets predict, Iran will meet South Korea in a tasty-looking quarter-final.

The 2015 winners Australia, still possess the most physical team in Asian football and their set pieces will always be a threat.

And the fact that the Asian Cup is being stagedin the Middle East gives an extra edge to the local countries in terms of support as seen at the last World Cup. Saudi Arabia will be a threat and hosts Qatar should not be discounted from a surprise run to the final.

