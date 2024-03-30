Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women prediction, betting odds and tips: Blues can claim League Cup glory

Where to watch Arsenal Women v Chelsea Women

BBC Two, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Chelsea

2pts 5-4 bet365

Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women odds

Arsenal Women 7-4

Chelsea Women 5-4

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal Women v Chelsea Women predictions

Chelsea have finished runners-up in the Women's Super League Cup for the last two seasons, but they have a great chance to go one better when they face Arsenal in this season's final at Molineux.

It is only a couple of week's since Emma Hayes's side blitzed the Gunners with three goals in the first half an hour of their Women's Super League meeting at Stamford Bridge and they are now unbeaten in their last seven matches.

So revenge for last year's 3-1 final defeat to Jonas Eidevall's outfit looks likely with Arsenal six points behind the Blues in the race for the WSL title.

The Gunners have injury issues and will miss Swiss defensive midfielder Lia Walti, who is an influential player for the north London side.

Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema is also injured and while they recovered from that defeat to Chelsea with a 3-1 success over Aston Villa last week, this is a tougher assignment.

Chelsea have their problems too, particularly at the back and are also missing top striker Sam Kerr but they were able to ease to a draw against Ajax in the Champions League in midweek.

Star Lauren James was rested for that game and the England attacker should help Chelsea capture the first silverware of what they hope will be a memorable final season of Hayes's tenure.

