Football tips

Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women predictions, betting odds and tips: Shaw can lead the charge

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women in the Women's FA Cup on Sunday

Manchester City Women manager Gareth Taylor
Manchester City Women manager Gareth TaylorCredit: NurPhoto

Where to watch Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women

BBC Two, 12.30pm Sunday

Best bet

Khadija Shaw to score at any time
1pt 6-4 Paddy Power

Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women odds

Arsenal Women 11-10
Manchester City Women 11-5
Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Image link

Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women predictions

There are eight Women's FA Cup ties this weekend, some of which appear to be quite uncompetitive, but that could not be said about Sunday's clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Women's Super League big guns go head to head at Boreham Wood and Gareth Taylor's City could fancy their chances having won their last nine games, while the Gunners need to pick themselves up from a surprise 2-1 league loss at struggling West Ham last week.

Arsenal won November's league meeting 2-1 and it is little surprise to see both teams to score available at just 4-7, but City striker Khadija Shaw is the player to keep a close eye on.

The Jamaican is this season's top WSL goalscorer with 13 and she has posted an impressive 51 shots on goal in 11 starts this season.

She did not net in the league defeat against the Gunners but had eight efforts at goal in that clash and after recent hat-tricks against Tottenham, Everton and Liverpool, she looks good value to get on the scoresheet in this one.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport

Published on 9 February 2024inFootball tips

Last updated 15:14, 9 February 2024

