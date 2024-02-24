Arsenal v Newcastle bet builder tips for a 9.58-1 payout + grab a £50 FREE BET for Premier League

As we approach the business end of the season, every game in the Premier League is crucial. Arsenal are fighting to keep in touch with Premier League leaders Liverpool, while Newcastle are battling it out for a European place.

Mikel Arteta's men have been unstoppable in the Premier League recently, winning five games on the spin and scoring 21 goals in the process. However, they fired a blank in the first leg of their Champions League tie at Porto, losing 1-0. The Gunners will be hoping that they can get on track against Newcastle this weekend and close the gap on league-leaders Liverpool to just two points.

It could be a tricky one to call against an unpredictable Newcastle side who sit eight in the league. While Magpies fans would've been hoping to build on their fourth-place finish last campaign, the squad has been hit by injuries to key personnel in the shape of Nick Pope, Joelinton and Callum Wilson. A run of five games unbeaten has lifted the mood though, and Eddie Howe's Newcastle are looking up the table once again.

Arsenal v Newcastle bet builder tips for Saturday

Here's our 9.58-1 bet slip for Arsenal v Newcastle on Saturday:

Arsenal to win @1-3 with Paddy Power

Despite Mikel Arteta's side coming unstuck in Porto midweek, it's hard to look past their superb form in the Premier League. Five wins on the bounce have kept the Gunners within touching distance of Liverpool, and if Arsenal have serious aspirations of righting the wrongs of last season and clinching their first Premier League title in 20 years, they cannot afford to slip up at the Emirates. We expect Arsenal to be up for this one.

Over 3.5 goals @6-5 with Paddy Power

Games involving Newcastle are rarely a dull affair, and we expect this trend to continue when they visit the Emirates. The Magpies' defence has been leaky in recent weeks, conceding 11 goals in their last 4 games, but they've still managed to pick up some positive results with a potent attack. Combine all of this with Arsenal's form in front of goal and we should be in for a cracker.

Anthony Gordon anytime goalscorer @7-2 with Paddy Power

With Arsenal likely to dominate the play against Newcastle, Anthony Gordon will be Newcastle's main outlet. The young Englishman is enjoying his most fruitful season to date, with 8 goals so far this campaign, and after scoring a controversial winner in the reverse fixture last November, he knows what it takes to get the better of this Gunners defence. Can he strike again?

Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

This weekend's Premier League matches including Arsenal v Newcastle

Here's the full schedule of this week's Premier League action, with details of which matches are televised.

Saturday, February 24 2024

3.00pm - Crystal Palace v Burnley

3.00pm - Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

3.00pm - Manchester United v Fulham

3.00pm - Brighton v Everton

5.30pm - Bournemouth v Manchester City (Sky Sports)

8.00pm - Arsenal v Newcastle (TNT Sports)

Sunday, February 25 2024

1.30pm - Wolves v Sheffield United (Sky Sports)

How can I watch Arsenal v Newcastle in the Premier League?

TNT Sports is broadcasting this game.

