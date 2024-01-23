Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: South Africa set to stun Tunisia

Where to watch

Namibia v Mali

Sky Sports Football, 5pm Wednesday

South Africa v Tunisia

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5pm Wednesday

Zambia v Morocco

Sky Sports Mix & BBC Three 8pm Wednesday

Tanzania v DR Congo

Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm Wednesday

Best bets

South Africa draw no bet v Tunisia

1pt 31-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Kamory Doumbia to score v Namibia

1pt 5-2 genera;

Africa Cup of Nations football predictions

South Africa were ruthless in their 4-0 win over Namibia but that is not something that could not be said for any of Tunisia’s performances, especially their 1-0 loss to the same opponents.

The Carthage Eagles lost the shot count 12 to five in their 1-1 draw with Mali last time out and Bafana Bafana may be about to condemn them to an embarrassing early exit.

Tunisia are misfiring at an alarming rate and are bottom of Group E suggesting that South Africa, who have lost only three of their last 21 games, could be set for a positive result and a place in the knockout stage.

Mali are leading the way in Group E after taking four points from their opening two games and should be confident about confirming their position as section winners with a win against Namibia, who are ranked 115th in the Fifa World Rankings - 64 places below Mali - and were thrashed 4-0 by South Africa last time out.

They should dominate the tie and Kamory Doumbia could bag his maiden Afcon goal. The Brest youngster signed off from club action with a four-goal haul in his final match before departing for the tournament and has registered a total of six shots in the Eagles' opening two games.

A match against minnows Namibia could provide the breakthrough for Doumbia, who has already claimed two assists at the tournament and is quickly becoming one of Mali's main men, and he looks worth backing to find the net against the Brave Warriors.

Group F also reaches its climax later in the day as section leaders Morocco take on Zambia and DR Congo face current basement boys Tanzania, with all four sides still in the hunt for automatic qualification for the knockout stage.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.