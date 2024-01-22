Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: Algeria ready to step up their game

Where to watch

Gambia v Cameroon

Sky Sports Football, 5pm Tuesday

Guinea v Senegal

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5pm Tuesday

Angola v Burkina Faso

Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm Tuesday

Mauritania v Algeria

Sky Sports Mix, 8pm Tuesday

Best bets

Guinea v Senegal draw

1pt 15-8 BoyleSports

Algeria & over 2.5 goals

1pt 27-20 Coral

Africa Cup of Nations football predictions

Group C rivals Guinea and Senegal would not be bothered if their final pre-knockout game at this year's Africa Cup of Nations ends in a draw, but even without the mutual benefit of that result, the teams could prove evenly matched in Yamoussoukro.

Champions Senegal are growing into the tournament and look poised for a strong defence of their title following victories over Gambia and Cameroon. And with six games having passed since they suffered a defeat, the Lions of Teranga are ticking along nicely.

However, while Guinea are two points behind them, they could prove a tough nut to crack even for the illustrious Senegalese forward line led by Sadio Mane, who netted in their 3-1 win over Cameroon.

Guinea have lost just one of their last eight games - a 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat in Botswana - and just one of their last seven outings produced more than two goals.

They will progress in second place if they can keep a clean sheet, so it is still worth getting with the draw.

Algeria have had two draws in Group D so far, but they are unbeaten in their last 14 matches so they should be in a position to kick on with their first victory of the competition against Mauritania, who are winless in their last six games.

Five of Algeria's last eight games have featured at least three goals and they should be able to raise their game with a positive performance, so take them to win a match featuring over 2.5 goals.

