Africa Cup of Nations

Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: Algeria ready to step up their game

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations fixtures

Senegal's Sadio Mane (right) was on target against CameroonCredit: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Where to watch

Gambia v Cameroon
Sky Sports Football, 5pm Tuesday

Guinea v Senegal
Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5pm Tuesday

Angola v Burkina Faso
Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm Tuesday

Mauritania v Algeria
Sky Sports Mix, 8pm Tuesday

Best bets

Guinea v Senegal draw
1pt 15-8 BoyleSports

Algeria & over 2.5 goals
1pt 27-20 Coral

Africa Cup of Nations football predictions

Group C rivals Guinea and Senegal would not be bothered if their final pre-knockout game at this year's Africa Cup of Nations ends in a draw, but even without the mutual benefit of that result, the teams could prove evenly matched in Yamoussoukro.

Champions Senegal are growing into the tournament and look poised for a strong defence of their title following victories over Gambia and Cameroon. And with six games having passed since they suffered a defeat, the Lions of Teranga are ticking along nicely.

However, while Guinea are two points behind them, they could prove a tough nut to crack even for the illustrious Senegalese forward line led by Sadio Mane, who netted in their 3-1 win over Cameroon.

Guinea have lost just one of their last eight games - a 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat in Botswana - and just one of their last seven outings produced more than two goals.

They will progress in second place if they can keep a clean sheet, so it is still worth getting with the draw.

Algeria have had two draws in Group D so far, but they are unbeaten in their last 14 matches so they should be in a position to kick on with their first victory of the competition against Mauritania, who are winless in their last six games.

Five of Algeria's last eight games have featured at least three goals and they should be able to raise their game with a positive performance, so take them to win a match featuring over 2.5 goals.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport

Published on 22 January 2024inAfrica Cup of Nations

Last updated 14:07, 22 January 2024

