Thursday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: Salah can shine for the Pharoahs

Best bets

Mohamed Salah to score at any time

BBC Three and Sky Sports Main Event/Football, 8pm Thursday

1pt 13-8 BoyleSports

Guinea-Bissau draw no bet

Sky Sports Main Event/Football, 2pm Thursday

1pt 6-5 bet365, Betfair, Power

Draw in Ivory Coast v Nigeria

Sky Sports Main Event/Football, 5pm Thursday

1pt 21-10 bet365

Africa Cup of Nations football predictions

Mohamed Salah made an immediate impression at Afcon 2023, contributing an assist and a goal in Egypt's 2-2 draw with Mozambique, and he can notch for the Pharoahs in their Group B fixture against Ghana at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

There is pressure on both teams and a risk of early elimination for Ghana, who were beaten 2-1 by Cape Verde in their opener.

A second loss for Ghana would end their chances of reaching the knockout rounds and their preparations for the game are clouded by fitness concerns over star player Mohammed Kudus (hamstring).

Kudus's absence at the weekend was keenly felt as Chris Hughton's side mustered just one shot on target.

Ghana were also suspect at the back, giving up 15 shots, five of which were on target.

The Black Stars must improve in all areas if they are to keep alive their tournament hopes, but any further mistakes are likely to be punished by Salah, who looks a solid bet to get on the scoresheet.

Guinea-Bissau opened up with a 2-0 loss to Afcon hosts Ivory Coast on Saturday but they can get back into Group A contention by defeating Equatorial Guinea.

The Wild Dogs are battling to reach the knockout rounds for the first time and they competed well against the Ivory Coast with the match generating ten shots for both teams.

Baciro Cande's side cannot afford another hard-luck story but they have a decent chance against Equatorial Guinea, who rode their luck to draw 1-1 with Nigeria at the weekend.

A tight match is on the cards but Guinea-Bissau look a shade overpriced at odds-against with the draw no bet.

Nigeria are in a vulnerable position after dropping points against Equatorial Guinea but they can hold Ivory Coast to a draw in Abidjan.

The Super Eagles were guilty of wasteful finishing in their opening match but their star man, Victor Osimhen, came to their rescue with a 38th-minute leveller.

However, Nigeria will have to be prepared to do a lot more defending against Ivory Coast, who are unbeaten in 17 group-stage games in this competition.

Ivory Coast, who have a doubt over striker Sebastian Haller (ankle), should extend that run but they might have to accept a share of the points.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.