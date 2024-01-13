Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Both teams to score in Nigeria v Equatorial Guinea

Sky Sports Mix, 2pm Sunday

1pt 13-8 bet365, Betfair

Mohammed Kudus to score in Ghana v Cape Verde

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Sunday

1pt 12-5 bet365

Africa Cup of Nations football predictions

Three-time African champions Nigeria begin their quest for a first continental crown since 2013 against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday and the Super Eagles will be eager to make a strong start to the tournament.

However, their preparations have not gone totally to plan and they may not have things all their own way in Sunday's opener.

Nigeria enter the tournament following a 2-0 loss to Guinea in their final warm-up game and they failed to keep a clean sheet in their three previous games against relative minnows Mozambique, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles have yet to find a permanent successor to 101-cap goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, who retired over eight years ago, and their defensive structure has been weakened ahead of the tournament by the withdrawal of ball-winning midfielder Wilfred Ndidi due to injury.

Goals should not be an issue for Nigeria with Napoli star Victor Osimhen, who has scored 33 goals in his last 45 league matches for his club, leading the line. But they look vulnerable at the back and Equatorial Guinea, who are unbeaten in ten games, can get on the scoresheet in Abidjan.

The second match of the day sees Egypt take on Mozambique and it should be a routine evening for the seven-time Afcon winners.

The Pharaohs have lost only one of their last 14 games and, led by an in-form Mohamed Salah, should breeze through their opening assignment.

The final match of the weekend sees Chris Hughton's Ghana take on Cape Verde - and it could be a close encounter.

Ghana's only win in their five matches prior to the tournament was a narrow 1-0 success over minnows Madagascar, but they are still odds-on to open their account at the first time of asking.

Opponents Cape Verde are a solid side and boast a number of players who ply their trade in Europe's top five leagues. And they could frustrate the Black Stars, meaning Hughton will need his key men to be on their game if his side are to make a winning start.

Ghana fans were granted a huge boost on Wednesday morning, however, with the news that West Ham star Mohammed Kudus had returned to training following an injury and could be fit enough to start, or at least feature, against Cape Verde.

Kudus had hit form prior to a hamstring issue, netting four times in his last five games for the Hammers, and should be backed to find the net against a side who have defensive frailties, as shown when recently conceding five times against Algeria.

