Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: Morocco should assert their authority

Where to watch

Morocco v DR Congo

Sky Sports Mix, 2pm Sunday

Zambia v Tanzania

Sky Sports Mix, 5pm Sunday

South Africa v Namibia

Sky Sports Mix, 8pm Saturday

Best bets

Over 1.5 Morocco goals

1pt 10-11 general

Zambia

1pt 23-20 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Under 1.5 goals in South Africa v Namibia

1pt 6-4 bet365, Hills

Africa Cup of Nations football predictions

Morocco have established a stranglehold on Group F at the Africa Cup of Nations and are unlikely to ease up against DR Congo on Sunday.

The World Cup semi-finalists are favourites for the big prize and justified their market position by easing to a 3-0 win over Tanzania in their opener and they have scored 12 goals in their last five matches.

With one defeat in their last ten matches, they should see their way past their central African opponents, who have not won in their last four games and had to be satisfied with a 1-1 draw against Zambia, so take Morocco to score at least twice in the day's opening clash.

Zambia should have enough to win Sunday's other Group F encounter as they look a stronger outfit than a Tanzania side who have scored more than once in just one of their last 13 games.

The Copper Bullets, meanwhile, have lost two in 11 and one of those was to an injury-time goal in a 1-0 loss to Egypt, so they can come out on top of their clash in San Pedro.

The final game between South Africa and Namibia, who gained their first win at the competition with a late goal against Tunisia, could prove to be a cagey affair.

South Africa have not scored in their last three matches, having missed a penalty and gone down 2-0 against Mali in their opener, and there have been just four goals in Namibia's last six matches.

The pair played out a goalless draw in Johannesburg in September and this one could be just as drab, with no more than one goal.

