Where to watch

Matches will be shown on either Sky Sports or BBC

When to bet by

8pm Saturday

Best bets

Ivory Coast

2pts 7-1 bet365

Vincent Aboubakar to be top scorer

1pt 16-1 bet365

Ghana to win Group B, Algeria to win Group D, Morocco to win Group F treble

1pt 7-2 bet365

Africa Cup of Nations preview

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Ivory Coast on Saturday and it looks set to be a wide-open tournament with star-studded squads everywhere you look.

World Cup semi-finalists Morocco and reigning champions Senegal head the market but the host nation, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria are not far behind in the odds.

With little to split the majority of those sides, it could come down to the finer details when deciding a winner of the tournament - which is exactly why home advantage could prove to be pivotal for Ivory Coast.

The host country has lifted the trophy in 11 of the previous 33 Afcon tournaments, suggesting playing in front of their home crowd could give the talented Elephants the boost they need to see them triumph over their rivals and land their first title since 2015.

The two-time winners boast a strong squad with arguably the best midfield at the tournament made up of Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare, which is a great base for them to build from.

Their options in attack include tricky wingers Jeremie Boga and Jonathan Bamba as well as Borussia Dortmund star Sebastien Haller and Brighton youngster Simon Adingra, who has caught the eye this term, although the latter pair have injuries to overcome before they can feature.

Afcon matches are usually low-scoring affairs, with the last two tournaments seeing fewer than two goals per game scored on average (1.96 and 1.92). That suggests a strong defence can take you far in the tournament and luckily for Ivory Coast, they have some solid defenders in their ranks.

With a strong goalkeeper in Yahia Fofana, whose Angers side are top of Ligue 2 thanks to his ten clean sheets in 18 matches, the Elephants are already one up on a lot of their rivals, and Nigeria currently have serious issues in the shot-stopping department.

In front of the keeper, experienced right-back Serge Aurier and in-form Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Odilon Kossounou make up a solid back line which will be protected by the tiresome trio of Seko Fofana, Kessie and Sangare.

The Elephants’ manager Jean-Louis Gasset knows what it takes to win titles, having worked alongside perennial winner Laurent Blanc for years, and is getting a tune out of his talented side, who have lost just one of their last 12 matches on home soil.

It is an exciting squad and, buoyed by home advantage, Ivory Coast could be set to land their third ever Afcon title.

Africa Cup of Nations top scorer preview

The runaway scorer at the last Afcon, Vincent Aboubakar looks to be priced generously this time around at 16-1.

The Cameroon forward netted eight times at the 2021 tournament, three more than his compatriot and second-highest scorer Karl Toko Ekambi, and he has scored four goals in his last five matches for his national team - including getting on the scoresheet against Brazil and Serbia at the World Cup.

He scored twice in four Europa Conference League matches for Besiktas this term despite his side’s struggles in that tournament, and looks set to arrive in fine form.

A high-profile falling-out between manager Rigobert Song and goalkeeper Andre Onana underpinned a poor World Cup for Cameroon but, with harmony restored in the camp, the Indomitable Lions may be set for a deep run in this tournament, with Aboubakar likely to net plenty on that journey.

Africa Cup of Nations group previews

Group A

Hosts Ivory Coast are favourites to top Group A and they should oblige, with a talented Nigeria squad likely to finish second spearheaded by the newly-crowned African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen.

Guinea-Bisseau have never made it out of the group stage at Afcon and look unlikely to pip Equatorial Guinea - who are unbeaten in ten matches - to third this time around.

Group B

Egypt, the tournament's most successful side, are favourites in this section but the seven-time winners are not as talented as they once were and could be pipped to top spot in Group B by a talented and young Ghana side.

Inaki Williams and Mohammed Kudus could lead the Black Stars to a deep run and Chris Hughton’s team could shock a few.

The majority of Cape Verde’s squad play in Europe, which cannot be said for Mozambique, so the Blue Sharks look more likely to clinch third in Group B.

Group C

Reigning champions Senegal should win this section with their vastly-talented squad, but expect Cameroon to give things a good go spearheaded by the last tournament’s top scorer Vincent Aboubakar.

Guinea will be many people’s picks for a dark horse as they boast 17-goal Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy but they will have a tough time making it out of this group and may have to settle for being one of the best-ranked third-placed teams if they wish to go far.

Gambia have some talented players including exciting Newcastle loanee Yankuba Minteh but they look unlikely to advance from the tournament's group of death.

Group D

Algeria won the 2019 Afcon and have been dealt a dream group that they should fly through this time around, led by Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani.

Burkina Faso boast the most European-based players of the remaining three teams and should clinch second ahead of Mauritania and Angola, with the latter rating the slightly better of the pair having recently drawn twice with DR Congo.

Group E

Mali and Tunisia were drawn in the same group at the 2021 Afcon with Mali topping the section on that occasion.

Tunisia went on to reach the semi-finals of that tournament, however, suggesting there is little to split the sides, although the Carthage Eagles held their own at the World Cup, beating France and drawing with Denmark, and should get the better of Mali this time.

South Africa’s squad is predominantly made up of players from the nation’s top flight, suggesting they are unlikely to trouble the top two with their plethora of European stars, but they should still finish ahead of Namibia.

Group F

Morocco have been installed as tournament favourites and the World Cup semi-finalists should get their campaign off to a solid start in Group F.

DR Congo should make it out of this section in second, but Zambia should not be discounted. Led by Avram Grant, who took Ghana close to the Afcon title in 2015, the 2012 champions could be a dark horse for this tournament, especially if Leicester striker Patson Daka gets going up front.

Tanzania are making only their third appearance at the tournament and, having finished as the worst-ranked team in their last Afcon, look like no-hopers.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.