Africa Cup of Nations 2024 schedule, where to watch including Ivory Coast v Nigeria + £50 in free bet builder bets from Betfair

The Premier League's 'winter break' is underway, there's still plenty for us to enjoy including the Africa Cup of Nations, with a host of top-flight stars representing their countries in the Ivory Coast. The host nation take on Nigeria on Thursday evening.

AFCON schedule including Ivory Coast v Nigeria

Here's the full schedule for the Africa Cup of Nations - including Ivory Coast v Nigeria.

Group A

Saturday, January 13

Ivory Coast 2-0 Guinea-Bissau

Sunday, January 14

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Thursday, January 18

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 2pm)

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 5pm)

Monday, January 22

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 5pm)

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 5pm)

Group B

Sunday, January 14

Egypt 1-1 Mozambique

Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Thursday, January 18

Egypt vs Ghana (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)

Friday, January 19

Cape Verde vs Mozambique (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 2pm)

Monday, January 22

Cape Verde vs Egypt (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)

Mozambique vs Ghana (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)

Group C

Monday, January 15

Senegal 3-0 Gambia

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Friday, January 19

Senegal vs Cameroon (Yamoussoukro, 5pm)

Guinea vs Gambia (Yamoussoukro, 8pm)

Tuesday, January 23

Gambia vs Cameroon (Bouake, 5pm)

Guinea vs Senegal (Yamoussoukro, 5pm)

Group D

Monday, January 15

Algeria 1-1 Angola

Tuesday, January 16

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania (Bouake, 2pm)

Saturday, January 20

Algeria vs Burkina Faso (Bouake, 2pm)

Mauritania vs Angola (Bouake, 5pm)

Tuesday, January 23

Angola vs Burkina Faso (Yamoussoukro, 8pm)

Mauritania vs Algeria (Bouake, 8pm)

Group E

Tuesday, January 16

Tunisia vs Namibia (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, 5pm)

Mali vs South Africa (Korhogo, 8pm)

Saturday, January 20

Tunisia vs Mali (Korhogo, 8pm)

Sunday, January 21

South Africa vs Namibia (Korhogo, 8pm)

Wednesday, January 24

Namibia vs Mali (San Pedro, 5pm)

South Africa vs Tunisia (Korhogo, 5pm)

Group F

Wednesday, January 17

Morocco vs Tanzania (Laurent Pokou Stadium, 5pm)

DR Congo vs Zambia (San Pedro, 8pm)

Sunday, January 21

Morocco vs DR Congo (San Pedro, 2pm)

Zambia vs Tanzania (San Pedro, 5pm)

Wednesday, January 24

Tanzania vs DR Congo (Korhogo, 8pm)

Zambia vs Morocco (San Pedro, 8pm)

Knockout stage

Last-16

Saturday, January 27

1: Group D Winner vs 3rd Place Group B/E/F (Bouake, 5pm)

2: Group A Second Place vs Group C Second Place (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)

Sunday, January 28

3: Group A Winner vs 3rd Place Group C/D/E (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 5pm)

4: Group B Second Place vs Group F Second Place (San Pedro, 8pm)

Monday, January 29

5: Group B Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/C/D (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 5pm)

6: Group C Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/B/F (Yamoussoukro, 8pm)

Tuesday, January 30

7: Group E Winner vs Group D Second Place (Korhogo, 5pm)

8: Group F Winner vs Group E Second Place (San Pedro, 8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday, February 2

1: Winner 2 vs Winner 1 (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 5pm)

2: Winner 4 vs Winner 3 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)

Saturday, February 3

3: Winner 7 vs Winner 6 (Bouake, 5pm)

4: Winner 5 vs Winner 8 (Yamoussoukro, 8pm)

Semi-finals

Wednesday, February 7

1: Winner 1 vs Winner 4 (Bouake, 5pm)

2: Winner 3 vs Winner 2 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)

Third place play-off

Saturday, February 10

Loser semi-final 1 vs Loser semi-final 2 (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)

Final

Sunday, February 11

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)

How can I watch AFCON 2024?

Sky Sports are showing the Africa Cup of Nations in the UK and Ireland.

