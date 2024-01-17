Africa Cup of Nations 2024 schedule, where to watch + £50 in free bet builder bets from Betfair
Africa Cup of Nations 2024 schedule, where to watch + £50 in free bet builder bets from Betfair
The Premier League's 'winter break' is underway, there's still plenty for us to enjoy including the Africa Cup of Nations, with a host of top-flight stars representing their countries in the Ivory Coast.
AFCON schedule including Egypt v Ghana
Group A
Saturday, January 13
- Ivory Coast 2-0 Guinea-Bissau
Sunday, January 14
- Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
Thursday, January 18
- Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 2pm)
- Ivory Coast vs Nigeria (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 5pm)
Monday, January 22
- Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 5pm)
- Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 5pm)
Group B
Sunday, January 14
- Egypt 1-1 Mozambique
- Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
Thursday, January 18
- Egypt vs Ghana (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)
Friday, January 19
- Cape Verde vs Mozambique (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 2pm)
Monday, January 22
- Cape Verde vs Egypt (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)
- Mozambique vs Ghana (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)
Group C
Monday, January 15
- Senegal 3-0 Gambia
- Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
Friday, January 19
- Senegal vs Cameroon (Yamoussoukro, 5pm)
- Guinea vs Gambia (Yamoussoukro, 8pm)
Tuesday, January 23
- Gambia vs Cameroon (Bouake, 5pm)
- Guinea vs Senegal (Yamoussoukro, 5pm)
Group D
Monday, January 15
- Algeria 1-1 Angola
Tuesday, January 16
- Burkina Faso vs Mauritania (Bouake, 2pm)
Saturday, January 20
- Algeria vs Burkina Faso (Bouake, 2pm)
- Mauritania vs Angola (Bouake, 5pm)
Tuesday, January 23
- Angola vs Burkina Faso (Yamoussoukro, 8pm)
- Mauritania vs Algeria (Bouake, 8pm)
Group E
Tuesday, January 16
- Tunisia vs Namibia (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, 5pm)
- Mali vs South Africa (Korhogo, 8pm)
Saturday, January 20
- Tunisia vs Mali (Korhogo, 8pm)
Sunday, January 21
- South Africa vs Namibia (Korhogo, 8pm)
Wednesday, January 24
- Namibia vs Mali (San Pedro, 5pm)
- South Africa vs Tunisia (Korhogo, 5pm)
Group F
Wednesday, January 17
- Morocco vs Tanzania (Laurent Pokou Stadium, 5pm)
- DR Congo vs Zambia (San Pedro, 8pm)
Sunday, January 21
- Morocco vs DR Congo (San Pedro, 2pm)
- Zambia vs Tanzania (San Pedro, 5pm)
Wednesday, January 24
- Tanzania vs DR Congo (Korhogo, 8pm)
- Zambia vs Morocco (San Pedro, 8pm)
Knockout stage
Last-16
Saturday, January 27
- 1: Group D Winner vs 3rd Place Group B/E/F (Bouake, 5pm)
- 2: Group A Second Place vs Group C Second Place (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)
Sunday, January 28
- 3: Group A Winner vs 3rd Place Group C/D/E (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 5pm)
- 4: Group B Second Place vs Group F Second Place (San Pedro, 8pm)
Monday, January 29
- 5: Group B Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/C/D (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 5pm)
- 6: Group C Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/B/F (Yamoussoukro, 8pm)
Tuesday, January 30
- 7: Group E Winner vs Group D Second Place (Korhogo, 5pm)
- 8: Group F Winner vs Group E Second Place (San Pedro, 8pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday, February 2
- 1: Winner 2 vs Winner 1 (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 5pm)
- 2: Winner 4 vs Winner 3 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)
Saturday, February 3
- 3: Winner 7 vs Winner 6 (Bouake, 5pm)
- 4: Winner 5 vs Winner 8 (Yamoussoukro, 8pm)
Semi-finals
Wednesday, February 7
- 1: Winner 1 vs Winner 4 (Bouake, 5pm)
- 2: Winner 3 vs Winner 2 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)
Third place play-off
Saturday, February 10
- Loser semi-final 1 vs Loser semi-final 2 (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)
Final
Sunday, February 11
- Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)
How can I watch AFCON 2024?
Sky Sports are showing the Africa Cup of Nations in the UK and Ireland.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
