Africa Cup of Nations 2024 knockout stage TV schedule, where to watch + £50 in free bet builder bets from Betfair

We are in the thick of the business end of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. Four sides have already booked their place in the quarter-finals, with four last-16 fixtures still to come.

The highlight of the last-16 is a mouthwatering clash between Senegal and the Ivory Coast, with the defending champions taking on the hosts on Monday night.

AFCON knockout schedule

Here's the full schedule for the Africa Cup of Nations knockout - including Egypt v Ghana.

Last-16

Saturday, January 27

1: Angola 3 Namibia 0 (Bouake, 5pm)

2: Nigeria 2 Cameroon 0 (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)

Sunday, January 28

3: Equatorial Guinea 0 Guinea 1 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 5pm)

4: Egypt 1 DR Congo 1 (DR Congo win 8-7 on penalties) (San Pedro, 8pm)

Monday, January 29

5: Cape Verde v Mauritania (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 5pm)

6: Senegal v Ivory Coast (Yamoussoukro, 8pm)

Tuesday, January 30

7: Mali v Burkina Faso (Korhogo, 5pm)

8: Morocco v South Africa Second Place (San Pedro, 8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday, February 2

1: Nigeria v Angola (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 5pm)

2: DR Congo v Guinea (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)

Saturday, February 3

3: Winner 7 vs Winner 6 (Bouake, 5pm)

4: Winner 5 vs Winner 8 (Yamoussoukro, 8pm)

Semi-finals

Wednesday, February 7

1: Winner 1 vs Winner 4 (Bouake, 5pm)

2: Winner 3 vs Winner 2 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)

Third place play-off

Saturday, February 10

Loser semi-final 1 vs Loser semi-final 2 (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)

Final

Sunday, February 11

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)

How can I watch AFCON 2024?

Sky Sports are showing the Africa Cup of Nations in the UK and Ireland.

