Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 23-20 selection from the Premier League

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Monday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and West Ham.

Monday's Football Bet of the Day

West Ham draw no bet

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Premier League, 8pm

Beating Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park is no easy task, but West Ham's job may be made easier by the Eagles having had to travel to Italy in the Conference League on Thursday.

The Irons have lost only two of their last 11 matches in 90 minutes and those defeats came in tough fixtures at Liverpool and Aston Villa.

The Hammers are putting up a spirited effort in their battle to avoid relegation and confidence must have been boosted by their 4-0 win over Wolves last week.

Palace registered only 33 per cent possession against Fiorentina on Thursday night as the south Londoners spent plenty of time chasing the ball, so a draw-no-bet punt on West Ham appeals.

Odds: 23-20 with BoyleSports, Coral & Ladbrokes

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