Focused Buzarnescu fancied to remain on the title trail
Clay lover Van Uytvanck may get outpaced on fast courts
Day three
Wednesday
Mihaela Buzarnescu, who has been advised outright for the Hungarian Open, can reach the Budapest quarter-finals with a victory over Alison van Uytvanck.
Buzarnescu, who reached the Hobart final last month, got her title tilt off to a positive start with a 7-6 6-1 victory over Lara Arruabarrena, a decent result considering the Spaniard can be a tough opponent on any terrain.
Van Uytvanck, who eased past the useful Oceane Dodin 6-3 6-2 in round one, could be tough to beat. But the Belgian, a French Open quarter-finalist in 2015, has done most of her best work on slow clay courts and containing the progressive Buzarnescu on a Rebound Ace hard court could prove tougher.
The prices on the live-screened matches in WTA Dubai (BT Sport 1, 10am) and ATP Rio (Sky Arena, 7.30pm) look about right.
Recommendation
M Buzarnescu
1pt 8-13 general
