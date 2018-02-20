Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Tennis ATP & WTA matches

Focused Buzarnescu fancied to remain on the title trail

Clay lover Van Uytvanck may get outpaced on fast courts

Mihaela Buzarnescu reached the final in Hobart last month
Mihaela Buzarnescu reached the final in Hobart last month
Robert Cianflone
1 of 1
By Adrian Humphries

Day three
Wednesday

Mihaela Buzarnescu, who has been advised outright for the Hungarian Open, can reach the Budapest quarter-finals with a victory over Alison van Uytvanck.

Buzarnescu, who reached the Hobart final last month, got her title tilt off to a positive start with a 7-6 6-1 victory over Lara Arruabarrena, a decent result considering the Spaniard can be a tough opponent on any terrain.

Van Uytvanck, who eased past the useful Oceane Dodin 6-3 6-2 in round one, could be tough to beat. But the Belgian, a French Open quarter-finalist in 2015, has done most of her best work on slow clay courts and containing the progressive Buzarnescu on a Rebound Ace hard court could prove tougher.

The prices on the live-screened matches in WTA Dubai (BT Sport 1, 10am) and ATP Rio (Sky Arena, 7.30pm) look about right.

Recommendation
M Buzarnescu
1pt 8-13 general

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Van Uytvanck has done most of her best work on clay and containing the progressive Buzarnescu on a Rebound Ace hard court could prove tougher
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets