Focused Buzarnescu fancied to remain on the title trail

Mihaela Buzarnescu, who has been advised outright for the Hungarian Open, can reach the Budapest quarter-finals with a victory over Alison van Uytvanck.

Buzarnescu, who reached the Hobart final last month, got her title tilt off to a positive start with a 7-6 6-1 victory over Lara Arruabarrena, a decent result considering the Spaniard can be a tough opponent on any terrain.



Van Uytvanck, who eased past the useful Oceane Dodin 6-3 6-2 in round one, could be tough to beat. But the Belgian, a French Open quarter-finalist in 2015, has done most of her best work on slow clay courts and containing the progressive Buzarnescu on a Rebound Ace hard court could prove tougher.

The prices on the live-screened matches in WTA Dubai (BT Sport 1, 10am) and ATP Rio (Sky Arena, 7.30pm) look about right.

