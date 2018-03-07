Fisher to reel in another whopping cheque

Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am Thursday

Oliver Fisher was once expected to become the next Nick Faldo, such was the promise he showed as a junior, and although the Essex man has failed to realise his potential, a runner-up effort in the Qatar Masters last time out proved he still retains plenty of ability.

Fisher is worth chancing at 10-1 for top Englishman honours in the Indian Open. If he swings the club the same way as he did in Qatar, where he birdied three of his final five holes in a duel with Eddie Pepperell, then another place on the leaderboard can be secured. A weak market topped by Chris Wood should not take much winning.

Intense American Julian Suri probably lacks the right temperament to handle the quirky Signature Course, where a couple of bad breaks can destroy a scorecard, and he is readily opposed with the cheerful and experienced Hideki Tanihara in a Indian Open match.

Suri has been in the top 100 of the world rankings for only four months, and 2018 form figures of 63-MC-68-MC-48 means he could slip back out if he is not careful, while Tanihara has ended seven different years ranked inside the top 100. Support the more established player on his home continent.

Recommendations

O Fisher top Englishman

1pt each-way 10-1 BoyleSports

H Tanihara to beat J Suri

1pt 10-11 Ladbrokes

