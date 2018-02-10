Explosive Brecel should showcase his scoring talents

ITV4, 6.45pm Saturday

Snooker's fast and furious one-frame knockout event isn't to everyone's liking but Luca Brecel seems to enjoy it and he should prove too explosive for his Chinese challenger Mei Xiwen.

Matches in the Coral Shoot Out are not always punter-friendly, and players must take their chances, but Brecel did just that in his opening win over Jimmy Robertson and his playing style looks suited to the fiery format.

The Belgian made the final two years ago before reaching the third round last season and he is more than capable of wrapping up a frame victory in one visit.

Brecel can also defend a lead if the table should turn scrappy and he looks to have all bases covered.

David Gilbert is another who thrives under this format and he can rewards punters by defeating talented youngster Sunny Akani in this event for the second season running.



Gilbert is a top-quality break-builder and will be keen to go deep in this competition having been an unlucky loser in the last eight 12 months ago.

Akani has a bright future but Gilbert had his measure in this format last season and he should prove the calmer of the two under pressure.

Recommendation

L Brecel

2pts 8-13 general

D Gilbert

2pts 8-11 general

