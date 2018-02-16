Expect Wexford to lead at halfway in Tipperary tussle

Tipperary v Wexford

Premier Sports, 7pm Saturday

Wexford sent over seven points before Waterford managed a reply when the sides met in round one of Division 1A and that ability to break smartly makes odds of 2-1 about them being in front against Tipperary at half-time appealing.

The tournament favourites meet the tournament surprise packets in round three of the league at Semple Stadium on Saturday night and it would be foolish to ignore what Davy Fitzgerald's troops have achieved.



David Dunne missed the win over Cork due to the death of his grandfather, but his personal haul of 2-2 in the win over Waterford suggested that Wexford now have a serious attacking talent who is free from all the injuries that frustrated his 2017 campaign.

Lee Chin has looked as classy as ever in the Model County's opening two wins and this looks a Wexford side capable of competing for top honours.

What makes them so attractive in the half-time betting market is that Tipperary boss Michael Ryan has made five changes from the side who destroyed Waterford and it could take time for them to get into a rhythm with such wholesale switches.

Tipperary's class could shine through in the second half but, given Wexford's ability to start slickly they are too big to be leading at the break.

Recommendation

Wexford to lead at half-time

1pt 2-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Limerick v Dublin

7pm Saturday

Pat Gilroy and his management team, which includes former Galway boss Anthony Cunningham, are playing the waiting game with Dublin judging by their personnel and performances in the first two rounds of Division 1B. They appear to have put all their eggs in the championship basket.

The Dubs have banked only two points from a possible four, and were lucky to escape unscathed from their trip to Antrim last week as it took a last-gasp point from Donal Burke to get them over the line.

It is hard to forgive their 2-25 to 1-15 loss to Offaly in round one too. Limerick have waltzed their way to the top of the table thanks to wins over Laois (1-25 to 0-18) and Offaly (1-24 to 0-10).



Aaron Gillane has been the star of the show with 1-19 in the two outings.

On a strict line through Offaly, it should be a stroll in the park for Limerick and while it doesn't always work like that it is hard to envisage anything other than a wide-margin home win and the five-point handicap should be taken care of convincingly.

Limerick have conceded only 28 points in their two wins over Laois and Offaly and have yet to leak a goal so it is worth taking the 4-5 available about Dublin scoring 20 or fewer points. The layers seem to have overestimated the gulf in class between the two sides.

Recommendations

Limerick -5

2pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Dublin under 20.5 points

2pts 4-5 Paddy Power

