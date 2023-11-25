Everton v Manchester United Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Tight Goodison clash looks likely

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Everton v Manchester United match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Everton v Manchester United

You can watch Everton v Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday November 26, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event at 5.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Under 2.5 goals

2pts Evs bet365 , BoyleSports, Hills

Everton v Manchester United odds

Everton 17-10

Manchester United 13-8

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Everton v Manchester United team news

Everton

Sean Dyche hopes to call upon Seamus Coleman after his long-term knee injury, but midfielder Amadou Onana is struggling with a calf injury. Dele Alli and Andre Gomes are both still missing.

Manchester United

Luke Shaw should be available after a lengthy absence and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return from illness. Striker Rasmus Hojlund faces a late fitness test but Mason Mount is set to be on the sidelines for around a month.

Everton v Manchester United predictions

The ten-point deduction handed down to Everton during the international break was a real slap in the face because their push away from the Premier League relegation zone was just getting into gear.

The ramifications of the Toffees' punishment for breaching the league's financial fair play rules will rumble on in the background over the coming months, and many will conclude that this is just the sort of news that will galvanise the Merseysiders, who stayed up on the final day of last season.

With fire in their bellies, surely they will bombard Manchester United on Sunday in pursuit of a morale-boosting victory, especially as the Red Devils' underwhelming start to the campaign has been the subject of just as many headlines.

But it might not be as simple as that. For all that Everton will feel they have been harshly treated, it is difficult to escape the fact that United have scored just 13 league goals this season, so it could pay to swim against the tide and go for under 2.5 goals in the Goodison showdown.

Criticism of United boss Erik ten Hag continues to linger and it is fair to say that the Red Devils have made heavy weather of most of the games they have won this season.

Some may shrug their shoulders at three straight away wins at Burnley, Sheffield United and Fulham, and they rode their luck in home victories over Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Brentford, but their style has been uninspiring rather than ineffective.

Eight of United's last 11 away matches have featured fewer than three goals and even their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in September contained Gunners goals that arrived in the 96th and 101st minutes, so it has not been action-packed stuff.

Despite the criticism, Ten Hag would be quite happy with a repeat of 1-0 wins United have posted at Fulham and at home to Luton in their last two Premier League outings.

Keeping things quiet early on will be a priority for the visitors, but Everton have not been full of goals anyway, scoring on only one more occasion than the Red Devils in this season's top flight.

Sean Dyche's side have netted more than once in just one of their six home games this term – a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth – and while they lost their first four games on their own patch, Luton are the only visiting side to have scored more than once at Goodison this season.

So, despite the inevitable demands from the Toffees faithful that their team stand up and rally, this may not turn into the firecracker that many expect.

Key stat

Manchester United have scored just 13 goals in 12 league games this season.

Probable teams

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Coleman, Gueye, Beto, Patterson, Godfrey, Danjuma, Keane

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Reguilon; Amrabat, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Subs: Antony, Shaw, Martial, Varane, Mainoo, Pellistri, Hojlund

Inside info

Everton

Star man Abdoulaye Doucoure

Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet Ashley Young

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Bruno Fernandes

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Marcus Rashford

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Everton v Manchester United b et builder predictions

Abdoulaye Doucoure to have a shot on target

The Toffees midfielder has failed to have a shot on target in just three of his Premier League appearances this season and is likely to be spurred on to try his luck by a vociferous home crowd.

Jarrad Branthwaite to be shown a card

Everton's defender has committed 11 fouls in his last six league games, so a fifth yellow card of the campaign could be on the horizon.

Under 5.5 Manchester United corners

Only Arsenal have forced more corners than United in the top flight this season, but while their overall average is seven per game, that figure falls to 4.4 on the road.

Pays out at 23-2 with Paddy Power

