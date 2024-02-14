Europa Conference League 2023-24 outright predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Best bets

Real Betis

1pt each-way 12-1 general

Union Saint-Gilloise

0.5pt each-way 28-1 BoyleSports

Europa Conference League predictions

West Ham ended a 43-year wait for major silverware by defeating Fiorentina in last season's Europa Conference League final and Aston Villa are favourites to follow in the footsteps of their Premier League rivals.

The Villans’ reward for topping Group E is a direct route into the last 16 and many will be trusting in manager Unai Emery, a four-time winner of the Europa League with Sevilla and Villarreal, to guide them to glory.

Many will argue that Villa boast as much star quality as the Hammers but squad depth could be an issue with a Premier League top-four finish still up for grabs.

It is unlikely that Emery’s troops will finish in the top four and secure Europa Conference League silverware, so one may have to take priority.

Even so, Villa’s levels have dropped since the turn of the year and their only two wins in their last seven games have come against Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and away at the Premier League’s bottom club, Sheffield United.

That slump in form makes them easy to oppose as 3-1 favourites while last season’s runners-up Fiorentina also look too short at 11-2 given the wealth of competition.

The first punting port of call are Real Betis, who should relish this drop in grade having been in the Europa League knockout stage in the last four seasons.

Betis won three of their Europa League group games this season yet finished two points behind Group C winners Rangers and one behind second-placed Sparta Prague.

However, Spain is the most successful nation in Uefa club history and that narrow miss may be a blessing in disguise.

Manuel Pellegrini lifted European silverware during his stint with Villarreal while he inspired Betis to a Copa del Rey success in 2021-22.

Betis can come through their two-legged tie with Dinamo Zagreb, who were no match for Viktoria Plzen in Group C of the Europa Conference League, and with a decent draw they could take some stopping.

Los Verdiblancos are sixth in La Liga but they have lost only four of their 24 games, two of which came against Barcelona.

Fenerbahce and Lille are two to be feared but at bigger odds Union Saint-Gilloise may have been underestimated.

There were two Belgian representatives in the quarter-finals last season and, while Gent and Anderlecht were both beaten, it offered hope of improvement from that country.

Club Brugge are the shortest-priced Belgian side in the betting at 16-1 as they dropped only two points in topping Group D and are in the last 16.

However, Belgian leaders Union Saint-Gilloise are 15 points above Club Brugge domestically and they had a strong Europa League campaign, which concluded with a home win over Liverpool.

A two-legged playoff with Eintracht Frankfurt makes things tougher but the Bundesliga side lost three of their six group games, including away at Aberdeen, and they may have been overrated by the market against a rapidly improving outfit.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.