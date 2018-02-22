Espanyol look value to get back to winning ways

La Liga

Sky Sports red button, 8pm Friday

Espanyol haven’t triumphed in their last six La Liga games but they have a great chance to get back to winning ways when taking on second-bottom Deportivo at the Riazor Stadium.

Depor are in a four-team group who have been cut adrift towards the foot of the table and there has been no dramatic improvement in their performances since the appointment of Clarence Seedorf as their new manager earlier this month.

Seedorf has presided over a pair of 1-0 defeats (at home to Real Betis and away to Alaves) and his side may struggle to get the better of Espanyol, who are generally well organised and have the best defensive record among the bottom six.



After a run of three defeats, Espanyol drew 1-1 at home to bitter rivals Barcelona in the first week of this month.

Quique Sanchez Flores’s men followed up that performance by coming from behind to draw each of their last two games – away to Celta Vigo and at home to Villarreal – and their recent upturn in form looks bad news for Depor, who are ten points worse off and without a victory in the last nine games.

Recommendation

Espanyol

1pt 21-10 Betway

Bet on this match at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport