Enterprising England could bounce back in Tauranga

Limited-overs success has become par for the course for England's cricketers over the past few years.

After a limp exit from the 2015 World Cup, the Three Lions have adopted an enterprising brand of cricket that has invariably been too good for most other nations.

But after a memorable 4-1 ODI series triumph in Australia, England now find themselves in the uncustomary position of having been defeated in four of their last five T20 or ODIs with their only victory in that time coming by just two runs.

The latest of those reverses came in a thrilling ODI series opener against New Zealand on Sunday but there were plenty of positives for Eoin Morgan's side to take and they could bounce back as the series heads to the Bay Oval, Tauranga, on Tuesday.



England batted first, and Test skipper Joe Root slotted back into the side in effortless fashion with a typically composed 71 while Jos Buttler provided his customary fireworks towards the end of the innings with five maximums in his innings of 79.

And having set the Black Caps 285 to win, opening bowlers David Willey and Chris Woakes were able to shackle the hosts' power-packed top three in reply.

Ross Taylor's majestic century as well as 79 from Tom Latham and a blistering 27-ball 47 from Mitchell Santner ultimately proved too good but Ben Stokes bowled well on his return to the international fold and offers Morgan control in the middle overs.

Bookmakers rated England 7-10 shots for the first clash so given that New Zealand prevailed with only four balls to spare, the tourists look a fair price at 4-5 to level the series.

The 4-6 that a century is scored in the match is worth taking too. This will be only the fifth ODI at the Bay Oval but there have already been two centuries (by Martin Guptill and Hashim Amla) while Kiwis blaster Colin Munro has recorded both T20 tons cracked at the ground from just six matches.

Given the firepower both sides possess, there are plenty of candidates who could go past three figures.

