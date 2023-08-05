England v Nigeria Women's World Cup predictions and free football tips

Best bets

England-England double result v Nigeria

BBC One, 8.30am Monday

2pts 20-21 Coral

Sweden to beat USA

ITV1, 10am Sunday

2pts 5-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Women's World Cup football predictions

With Brazil and Germany already home from the Women's World Cup, England are just 11-4 to claim the trophy now that the draw has opened nicely for Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses.

A quarter-final against either Colombia or Jamaica awaits the winner of Monday morning's game between England and Nigeria and the European champions came to life in style when a 6-1 win over China lifted the mood after they made hard work of 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark.

Chelsea's Lauren James has been the star of the show with three goals and three assists, but while they are highly fancied to see off the Super Falcons, Nigeria could still provide a tough test.

They have already shocked co-hosts Australia in the group stage and kept further clean sheets against Canada and Ireland, but England have tended to be fast starters under their Dutch coach.

The Lionesses have found the net in the first half in 18 of their last 21 matches, so backing them to be leading at half-time and full-time could be the way to go.

Their price for outright glory could be even shorter before kick-off if pre-tournament favourites the USA are knocked out by Sweden and there looks a good chance that could happen.

The holders have shown little in the group stage to suggest they can keep the Swedes at bay, particularly as their opponents have won all three of their games, including a 5-0 win, while the USWNT have limped to draws against the Netherlands and Portugal.

The Swedes are particularly strong from set pieces and manager Peter Gerhardsson took the opportunity to rest many of his stars for the final group game against Argentina, which they still won 2-0.

It would take a real shift from what we have seen so far for the Americans to keep their hopes of a 'three-peat' alive and while the Swedes' price has almost halved since the fixture was confirmed, they still represent good value.

