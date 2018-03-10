Eintracht Frankfurt tough to beat on the road

BT Sport 3, from 2.30pm Sunday

Stuttgart v Leipzig 2.30pm

Only Bayern Munich have won more home games this season than Stuttgart, who come into this game after four straight wins.

Frankfurt and Gladbach were the last two teams to succumb at the Mercedes-Benz Arena and Leipzig aren’t in the greatest of form domestically, though they are flourishing in the Europa League.

Recommendation

Stuttgart draw no bet

1pt Evens Hills

Key stat

Stuttgart’s 12 home games have produced just 19 goals.

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt 5pm

Dortmund, despite having found the net in each of their last ten matches, are winless in four games culminating in Thursday’s shock Europa League loss at home to Salzburg.

A showdown with Niko Kovac’s much-improved Frankfurt side will be a serious test as only Bayern Munich have a better defensive away record than Eintracht.

Recommendation

Draw

1pt 3-1 Betway

Key stat

Dortmund have scored exactly one goal in each of their last five matches.

