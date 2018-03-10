Eintracht Frankfurt tough to beat on the road
Best Bets in Germany
BT Sport 3, from 2.30pm Sunday
Stuttgart v Leipzig 2.30pm
Only Bayern Munich have won more home games this season than Stuttgart, who come into this game after four straight wins.
Frankfurt and Gladbach were the last two teams to succumb at the Mercedes-Benz Arena and Leipzig aren’t in the greatest of form domestically, though they are flourishing in the Europa League.
Recommendation
Stuttgart draw no bet
1pt Evens Hills
Key stat
Stuttgart’s 12 home games have produced just 19 goals.
Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt 5pm
Dortmund, despite having found the net in each of their last ten matches, are winless in four games culminating in Thursday’s shock Europa League loss at home to Salzburg.
A showdown with Niko Kovac’s much-improved Frankfurt side will be a serious test as only Bayern Munich have a better defensive away record than Eintracht.
Recommendation
Draw
1pt 3-1 Betway
Key stat
Dortmund have scored exactly one goal in each of their last five matches.
