Kyle Edmund can be backed to do a job on his Italian rival

Eurosport 1 & 2, 8am & midnight

Kyle Edmund is doing Britain proud in the absence of Andy Murray and the Yorkshireman has a golden chance to extend his stay in the Australian Open with a last-16 victory over Andreas Seppi.

Edmund started as he meant to go on with a blinding victory over US Open finalist Kevin Anderson, who was full of hope in Melbourne after winning the pre-season Abu Dhabi exhibition workout.

The Beverly resident then saw off Denis Istomin in straight sets before scraping through 7-6 3-6 4-6 6-0 7-5 against Nikoloz Basilashvili.



Seppi has been in decent touch down under and did well to pip Ivo Karlovic 6-3 7-6 6-7 6-7 9-7 in his latest outing.

Edmund is short enough for the victory and so a better way for punters to nail their colours to his mast may be to back him to successfully concede 1.5 sets on the handicap. A 3-0 or 3-1 win for the favourite would suffice.

The ever-impressive Diego Schwartzman next sets out his stall against Spanish legend Rafael Nadal. The Argentinian's court skills merit plenty of respect, but as the odds imply they're unlikely to save him against the top seed's powerful weapons.

Rather than risk trying to find a way to support the diminutive Schartzman, it could pay to get with Petra Martic in her clash with Elise Mertens.



Belgian Mertens is a confirmed battler with a fine attitude and that will help the Hobart champ in her career. But Martic, whose early years were blighted by injuries, has a touch of class. The Croat could upset the favourite, but don't miss the chance to back her to win at least a set.

Denisa Allertova is not without hope against title favourite Elina Svitolina. Punters can consider backing the Czech to win at least a set at 13-8, but the fourth seed has probably never played better than she is now.

Recommendations

K Edmund -1.5 sets

1pt 9-13 188Bet

P Martic to win at least a set

2pts 8-11 Betway, Hills

