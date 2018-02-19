Eden Hazard 7-2 to have more shots than Messi

Eden Hazard will be hoping for plenty to celebrate at Stamford Bridge

Most sides have succumbed to the magic of Lionel Messi since his emergence on the Champions League stage with Barcelona in 2004 but Chelsea have stood firm in the face of the Argentinian superstar.

It’s eight games and counting without a goal against the Blues for Messi in Europe’s elite competition and bet365 go 11-4 that he fails to score over the course of the two last-16 legs.

It’s 2-1 that he bags once in the two games and 5-2 that he scores twice, 11-2 for three goals, 10-1 four and 33-1 for five or more in the tie.

Paddy Power are a standout 13-10 that Messi bags at Stamford Bridge and he’s the 10-3 favourite to open the scoring in the game.



Messi will attract most of the attention but Chelsea’s Eden Hazard won’t be far away from the spotlight and he is 7-2 with Betway to have more shots than the Barca star, who is 1-2 to come out on top (9-2 draw).

Hazard is 4-1 to produce more assists of the pair with Messi 5-2 (draw 8-13) and it’s 5-4 your choice about which player attracts the most fouls in the contest with a draw 100-30.

Chelsea are evens with Betway to hold the lead at any time in the two legs.