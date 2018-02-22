Dundalk ready to show true colours at Shamrock Rovers

Fixtures from 7.45pm Friday

Dundalk are already under a little pressure after being held by Bray Wanderers in the League of Ireland's opening fixtures but they can show their true worth on Friday.

The Lilywhites are in transition to a degree but they have not been able to hit form due to a bug in the camp. They like playing at Tallaght, and face a Shamrock Rovers side with questions to answer after capitulating against Bohemians in week one.

Read Johnny Ward's League of Ireland Premier season preview

Stephen Bradley made a surprising goalkeeper selection but while Kevin Horgan did not have a good night, more focus should be on the shambles his defence was in the second half. Even the talented Lee Grace made several mistakes.

Home advantage will not matter much to Rovers if the crowd get at them and Dundalk, with Stephen O'Donnell potentially in line to return, should be strong enough to secure a victory.



Limerick were surprise winners in Sligo on Saturday but there was nothing lucky about it. They could do better than expectations under Tommy Barrett, but Bohemians are probably a better side and appeal at odds-against with the draw no bet at Markets Field.

Bohs did not play especially well against Rovers but got the job done and defensively look pretty assured. Dinny Corcoran will surely score plenty of goals and they appeal as a team who will be hard to beat this season.



The First Division season starts on Friday and Galway United should be backed outright. They have an excellent squad, as do Finn Harps, who are also worth backing.

It should be a competitive second-tier battle and most teams are in with a shout of finishing in the top four and securing a playoff place. Longford Town's budget means that they are in contention too and they look an excellent bet at home to Cobh.

Managed by former Tottenham player Neale Fenn, Town reportedly have one of the biggest budgets in the section, and certainly one that dwarfs Cobh's. They have made some eye-catching signings.

Recommendations

Dundalk

2pts evens general

Bohemians draw no bet

2pts 21-20 Hills

Longford

3pts 13-8 Hills

Galway United to win First Division

2pts 7-2 Paddy Power

Finn Harps to win First Division

1pt 8-1 Paddy Power

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport