Draw would suit Burnley and Southampton

3pm Saturday

Burnley are inching towards the oft-quoted 40-point survival mark and they can gain another useful point by holding improving Southampton to a draw at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche's side have not won in 11 games but they haven't lost at home to anyone other than the big six since West Brom defeated them 1-0 in August.

It looks like a game neither side will want to lose and a draw would be a decent result for Southampton, who haven't lost on their last five road trips.

Recommendation

Draw

1pt 21-10 general

Premier League standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com



Team news

Burnley

Dean Marney, Chris Wood (both knee), Phil Bardsley (hamstring) and James Tarkowski (groin) are back in contention but Scott Arfield (calf) joins Tom Heaton, Robbie Brady, Jon Walters and Steven Defour on the sidelines.

Southampton

Maya Yoshida (knee), Charlie Austin (hamstring) are out and Shane Long and Steven Davis won't be available until next weekend.

Key stat

Burnley have drawn five of their last ten Premier League fixtures.

Saturday Premier League previews

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Brighton v Swansea

Leicester v Stoke

Liverpool v West Ham

Watford v Everton

West Brom v Huddersfield

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport