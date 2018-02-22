Don't write off Michael White in Mark Selby showdown

Michael White is one of the best young talents in the sport

Quarter-finals

Mark Selby whitewashed a rejuvenated Neil Robertson in the second round of the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix but it would be dangerous for punters to dismiss his quarter-final challenger, Michael White, on the evidence of that.

Selby opened his drubbing over Robertson with a 134 but he’s still working his way back towards his best form and his main focus is to rediscover his spark for his Betfred World Championship title defence.



The world number one’s performances in Preston this week have been a step in the right direction but the emphatic win over Robertson was more down to the Aussie’s laboured showing than Selby’s heroics and Lightning should get chances to make his presence felt.

Selby needed a deciding frame to see off Jimmy Robertson in his opener and a reproduction of that effort would surely be punished by an explosive White, who has dropped just one frame in seeing off Judd Trump and Joe Perry.

White has made adjustments to his game in recent weeks, most notably lengthening his backswing, and punters should place faith in the talented Welshman to keep the tussle tight.



Chinese number one Ding Junhui looks to be putting his best foot forward just in time for a tilt at securing his first World Championship crown and he is expected to justify favouritism against Scot Anthony McGill, who has lost both of their previous meetings.

Recommendation

M White +2.5 frames

2pts 4-6 Betfair

