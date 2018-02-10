Dominant Ajax should stamp their authority early
Twente are on a decline
Eredivisie
Sky Sports Mix 11.30am Sunday
Ajax have won their last six home games by at least two goals and should have too much firepower for struggling Twente, who are in a desperate battle to avoid relegation.
Twente were Dutch champions in 2009-10 but have been in decline in recent years due to a financial crisis and have lost eight of their 11 away league games this season.
Recommendation
Ajax-Ajax double result
1pt 4-7 Coral, Ladbrokes
Bet on this match at Soccerbase.com
Key stat
FC Twente have won just one of their last 13 league fixtures.
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport
FC Twente have won just one of their last 13 league fixtures