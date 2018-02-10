Dominant Ajax should stamp their authority early

Eredivisie

Sky Sports Mix 11.30am Sunday

Ajax have won their last six home games by at least two goals and should have too much firepower for struggling Twente, who are in a desperate battle to avoid relegation.

Twente were Dutch champions in 2009-10 but have been in decline in recent years due to a financial crisis and have lost eight of their 11 away league games this season.

Recommendation

Ajax-Ajax double result

1pt 4-7 Coral, Ladbrokes

Bet on this match at Soccerbase.com

Key stat

FC Twente have won just one of their last 13 league fixtures.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport