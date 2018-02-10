Racing Post Home
Europe Ajax v Twente

Dominant Ajax should stamp their authority early

Twente are on a decline

Feyenoord players attempt to take possession from Ajax's Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
Feyenoord players attempt to take possession from Ajax's Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
Dean Mouhtaropoulos
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Eredivisie
Sky Sports Mix 11.30am Sunday

Ajax have won their last six home games by at least two goals and should have too much firepower for struggling Twente, who are in a desperate battle to avoid relegation.

Twente were Dutch champions in 2009-10 but have been in decline in recent years due to a financial crisis and have lost eight of their 11 away league games this season.

Recommendation
Ajax-Ajax double result
1pt 4-7 Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat
FC Twente have won just one of their last 13 league fixtures.

