DJ takes Pebble Beach lead with Rahm in pursuit

Sky Sports Golf, 7pm Saturday

World number one Dustin Johnson is in prime position to regain the Pebble Beach Pro-Am title at the halfway stage in California after a sensational second-round 64 on the Monterey Peninsula course moved him to 12 under par.

DJ, playing alongside his celebrity father-in-law Wayne Gretsky for the opening three rounds, is into 11-8 from a pre-tournament 6-1 as he bids to hold on to his top dog tag with young pretender Jon Rahm in hot pursuit.

The Spanish phenomenon has carded back-to-back 67s and will begin his Spyglass round sitting three shots adrift of Johnson and co-leader Beau Hossler. Troy Merritt and Julian Suri are both two shots back while Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Steve Stricker are among the names at -9.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, suffered a day to forget as he carded 74 at Monterrey but Jordan Spieth, playing alongside Johnson, shot a five-under 66 to keep his title defence alive.

The best bet of the third round could come from Spyglass, where Jonas Blixt is an even-money shot to get the better of Padraig Harrington in the 5.21pm match.



The Swede has had a tough time of it recently but he struck a fine 67 at Monterrey on Thursday and followed it with a second-round 71 at Pebble to leave him flirting with a place in the top 20.

The three-time US Tour winner, who finished third in this event in 2016, is not completely out of contention and should remain focused with a decent cheque in his sights after a lean few months.

Harrington, however, shot 75 and 76 to languish in 151st place and is unlikely to mount much of a fightback in the pro-am event.

Recommendation

J Blixt to beat P Harrington

2pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport