DJ takes Pebble Beach lead with Rahm in pursuit
Blixt should go lower than Harrington at Spyglass
Sky Sports Golf, 7pm Saturday
World number one Dustin Johnson is in prime position to regain the Pebble Beach Pro-Am title at the halfway stage in California after a sensational second-round 64 on the Monterey Peninsula course moved him to 12 under par.
DJ, playing alongside his celebrity father-in-law Wayne Gretsky for the opening three rounds, is into 11-8 from a pre-tournament 6-1 as he bids to hold on to his top dog tag with young pretender Jon Rahm in hot pursuit.
The Spanish phenomenon has carded back-to-back 67s and will begin his Spyglass round sitting three shots adrift of Johnson and co-leader Beau Hossler. Troy Merritt and Julian Suri are both two shots back while Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Steve Stricker are among the names at -9.
Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, suffered a day to forget as he carded 74 at Monterrey but Jordan Spieth, playing alongside Johnson, shot a five-under 66 to keep his title defence alive.
The best bet of the third round could come from Spyglass, where Jonas Blixt is an even-money shot to get the better of Padraig Harrington in the 5.21pm match.
The Swede has had a tough time of it recently but he struck a fine 67 at Monterrey on Thursday and followed it with a second-round 71 at Pebble to leave him flirting with a place in the top 20.
The three-time US Tour winner, who finished third in this event in 2016, is not completely out of contention and should remain focused with a decent cheque in his sights after a lean few months.
Harrington, however, shot 75 and 76 to languish in 151st place and is unlikely to mount much of a fightback in the pro-am event.
Recommendation
J Blixt to beat P Harrington
2pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power
