Derby v Peterborough predictions, odds and betting tips: Rams can bolster promotion hopes

Derby v Peterborough predictions

It’s third meets fourth in League One on New Year's Day as Peterbrough head to Derby - and there is virtually nothing to separate them.

Both have amassed 46 points and boast a plus-22 goal difference, although Derby have played one game fewer and they are in flying form.

The Rams are unbeaten in nine matches while Posh have not tasted defeat in eight, but there is a sense that Derby are beginning to go through the gears.

Peterborough have been held to successive 2-2 draws at home to Reading and Barnsley whereas Derby go into this game full of belief after coming from two goals down to defeat playoff rivals Oxford on Friday.

Derby, who have dropped only two points in their last six home games, won the shot count 21-9 and racked up 19 corners against Oxford, so they are clearly thriving.

And that could spell trouble for Posh who, despite their league position, have dropped points in six of their last ten away games.

