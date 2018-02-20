Derby can get promotion push back on track against struggling Leeds
Sky Bet Championship
Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 7.45pm Wednesday
Derby's push for automatic promotion has stalled since the turn of the year with just two wins from seven league games but the Rams look solid odd-on favourites to defeat mid-table Leeds at Pride Park Stadium.
The battle for second place is heating up with Cardiff, Aston Villa and Fulham putting in some good performances in recent weeks.
But Derby are still in decent shape despite last Tuesday's surprise 2-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday, their first league defeat since the end of November.
Rams boss Gary Rowett has not been afraid to use the squad but his selection for the Wednesday game (where he made six changes) may have been a mistake.
Rowett might look to get back to basics for the visit of Leeds and could bring regular full-backs Andre Wisdom and Martin Olsson back into the starting line-up.
Sky Bet Championship standings
Leeds will be stronger than they have been for some time with first-team regulars Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper and Samuel Saiz free from suspensions but their biggest problem could be a lack of confidence, following a run of nine games without a win.
The Yorkshire giants have fallen eight points adrift of the playoffs and their miserable start to the year looks set to continue.
Recommendation
Derby
Team news
Derby
George Thorne (back) is available but Sam Winnall (knee) and Jamie Hanson (groin) are out.
Leeds
Samuel Saiz, Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper are available after suspensions. Luke Ayling and Conor Shaughnessy are injured.
Key stat
Leeds have not won any of their last nine matches.
