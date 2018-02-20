Derby can get promotion push back on track against struggling Leeds

Sky Bet Championship

Derby's push for automatic promotion has stalled since the turn of the year with just two wins from seven league games but the Rams look solid odd-on favourites to defeat mid-table Leeds at Pride Park Stadium.

The battle for second place is heating up with Cardiff, Aston Villa and Fulham putting in some good performances in recent weeks.

But Derby are still in decent shape despite last Tuesday's surprise 2-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday, their first league defeat since the end of November.



Rams boss Gary Rowett has not been afraid to use the squad but his selection for the Wednesday game (where he made six changes) may have been a mistake.

Rowett might look to get back to basics for the visit of Leeds and could bring regular full-backs Andre Wisdom and Martin Olsson back into the starting line-up.

Leeds will be stronger than they have been for some time with first-team regulars Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper and Samuel Saiz free from suspensions but their biggest problem could be a lack of confidence, following a run of nine games without a win.

The Yorkshire giants have fallen eight points adrift of the playoffs and their miserable start to the year looks set to continue.

Recommendation

Derby

Team news

Derby

George Thorne (back) is available but Sam Winnall (knee) and Jamie Hanson (groin) are out.

Leeds

Samuel Saiz, Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper are available after suspensions. Luke Ayling and Conor Shaughnessy are injured.

Key stat

Leeds have not won any of their last nine matches.

