Deportivo to sink further into despair with loss to Girona
La Liga
Sky Sports red button, 8pm Friday
Lowly Deportivo have continued to struggle since appointing Clarence Seedorf as manager in early February and their winless run could reach 12 games with a loss to Girona in Catalonia.
Girona have won seven home league games this season, including a memorable 2-1 success over Real Madrid last October.
Recommendation
Girona
1pt 4-6 Coral
Key stat
Girona have won their last five home fixtures.
