Deportivo to sink further into despair with loss to Girona

Jonas Ramalho and Francesc Aday Benitez celebrate against Atletico Madrid

La Liga

Sky Sports red button, 8pm Friday

Lowly Deportivo have continued to struggle since appointing Clarence Seedorf as manager in early February and their winless run could reach 12 games with a loss to Girona in Catalonia.

Girona have won seven home league games this season, including a memorable 2-1 success over Real Madrid last October.

Recommendation

Girona

1pt 4-6 Coral

Key stat

Girona have won their last five home fixtures.

