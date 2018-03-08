Racing Post Home
Football Girona v Deportivo

Deportivo to sink further into despair with loss to Girona

Jonas Ramalho and Francesc Aday Benitez celebrate against Atletico Madrid
Jonas Ramalho and Francesc Aday Benitez celebrate against Atletico Madrid
Denis Doyle
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

La Liga 
Sky Sports red button, 8pm Friday

Lowly Deportivo have continued to struggle since appointing Clarence Seedorf as manager in early February and their winless run could reach 12 games with a loss to Girona in Catalonia.

Girona have won seven home league games this season, including a memorable 2-1 success over Real Madrid last October.

Recommendation
Girona
1pt 4-6 Coral

Key stat
Girona have won their last five home fixtures.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

La Liga standings

Today's top sports betting stories 

