World Series of Darts Finals predictions and darts betting tips: Iceman can keep his cool in Amsterdam

ITV3, from 6pm Friday

Best bets

Gerwyn Price

1pt 4-1 Hills , Boyles

Martin Schindler to beat Jonny Clayton

8.15pm Friday

1pt 6-4 Coral , Ladbrokes

Daniel Klose to beat Krzysztof Ratajski

6.15pm Friday

1pt 11-5 Coral , Ladbrokes

World Series of Darts predictions

Gerwyn Price heads for Amsterdam in better form than most and is taken to land World Series honours for the third time in the last four years.

The reigning champion, a three-time Pro Tour winner in the last month, looks to be peaking nicely in readiness for an autumn assault on the PDC's big prizes, starting with this invitational at AFAS Live.

The crowd will be cheering on a quartet of Dutch darters in the 24-man field, with Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld among the home flag-bearers.

But Van Gerwen looked rusty after a lengthy lay-off during a trio of Players Championship efforts in Barnsley last weekend – winning only one match over the course of three days – and is finding too many ways to lose games.

The Green Machine can turn it on in a heartbeat and threw some great arrers in a recent exhibition tour against Price, who also hit some spectacular numbers.

The Iceman has to fancy his chances. One of eight seeds coming in at the second-round stage on Saturday, he has to win four games, the first of which is against the winner of Keegan Brown and Simon Whitlock. He'd take either. Compare that to Nathan Aspinall who has to take on Dirk van Duijvenbode or Danny Noppert. He'd like neither.

It's that sort of week, studded with quality but missing a lot of top names and Price's consistency in the big events and his current winning form certainly give him an edge.

Rob Cross is the top seed and in the top half of the draw but a likely second-round showdown with Jonny Clayton is not his idea of fun.

First of all, though, Clayton has to see off Martin Schindler which isn't a given since the Welshman has gone off the boil of late. Schindler is value, as is rising star and compatriot Daniel Klose against Krzysztof Ratajski – the recent German Open winner but short enough against a talented opponent.

