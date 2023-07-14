World Matchplay predictions and darts betting tips: Luke can lay Cool Hand on silverware

Where to watch the Darts World Matchplay

Sky Sports Action, 7pm Saturday

Best bets

Luke Humphries

1pt each-way 14-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Gary Anderson

1pt each-way 25-1 general

Dimitri van den Bergh to win third quarter

1pt 5-1 general



T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

World Matchplay predictions

A player chasing his first major and another seeking his tenth could be the headline acts at Blackpool's Winter Gardens in the World Matchplay, which starts on Saturday.

Last year's finalists, three-time champion Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price, plus top seed and world champion Michael Smith, are out on their own at the head the betting for the Blackpool spectacular. But there are cases to be made for plenty more in an elite field, among them a pair of in-form throwers in Luke Humphries and Gary Anderson who are both available at nice prices.

That Humphries hasn't won a major yet is something of a surprise to everyone who has watched the 28-year-old blossom over the last few years - but it's just a matter of time, and this could well be the moment.

Having reached five European Tour finals in 2023 – winning the most recent one in Germany a couple of weeks back – and heading to the Fylde on the back of a Pro Tour win in Leicester on Monday, Cool Hand is clearly in top nick.

Anderson, meanwhile, is 52 now and unseeded this year, although that's more to do with his workload rather than his form.

The Scot goes well fresh, so having missed out on the rigours of the Premier League – something Humphries, in contrast, would have loved an invite for – and as one of a handful of players averaging over 98 on the Pro Tour, he has everything to commend him.

Anderson has won a Players Championship event this year and as a nine-time major champion (including this one), his pedigree is unquestionable.

His throw is still magical when it's in full working order and he looks overpriced at 25-1.

The big three in the betting are there for a reason and mid-season surgery clearly hasn't flustered Van Gerwen, who has come out of hospital and won a World Series event in Poland.

Price has been a model of consistency all season although Smith's record in Blackpool isn't the most compelling – he has lost in the first or second round losses on seven of his ten visits.

The member of the big four who really could be anything is Peter Wright.

We could easily look back on this event and wonder how on earth Snakebite was allowed to go off a 20-1 poke given what he's done in the game. The caveat, however, is that he has done very little of late, and certainly nothing to advise a punt on the former world champion.

That makes his quarter up for grabs where Dimitri van den Bergh, twice a Matchplay finalist and once champion, gets the nod.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport