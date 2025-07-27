World Matchplay final predictions and darts betting tips: Wade in with the Machine

Where to watch the PDC World Matchplay

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Action from 8pm Sunday.

Best bets

James Wade +5.5 legs

1pt 23-20 BoyleSports

PDC World Matchplay predictions

Luke Littler lit up Blackpool with a dazzling nine-dart finish to eclipse Josh Rock 17-14 in the World Matchplay semi-finals and the Nuke now has his sights set on a first Winter Gardens title.

The world champion averaged 107.50 in that last-four success over Rocky, but a former Matchplay champion and five-time Winter Gardens runner up stands in the 18-year-old’s way this evening.

Nine-dart Nuke Credit: Getty Images

James Wade claimed the Matchplay title in 2007 and the Aldershot man looks to be operating at near to his peak 18 years later.

The Machine has averaged 104.44, 102.53, 96.35 and 101.79 in Blackpool victories over Joe Cullen, Wessel Nijman, Gian van Veen and Johnny Clayton.

Nijman, Van Veen and Clayton have all been playing excellent darts on the floor in recent months and they were all dismissed by a resurgent Wade.

Littler came through a top-level semi-final against Rock, but the Nuke was made to battle in a 16-14 success over Andrew Gilding and a 13-11 victory against Jermaine Wattimena.

The handicap line has been set at 5.5 in the Matchplay final, and on the evidence of what we have seen from Wade at the Winter Gardens, and in recent months, it appears unlikely that Littler will tower above the Machine in Blackpool.

