2024 PDC World Darts Championship final predictions and betting tips for Luke Littler v Luke Humphries

Where to watch the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship

Every day of the Alexandra Palace spectacular is live on Sky Sports Arena.

Best bets for Wednesday's final

Over 10.5 sets

2pts 7-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Over 11.5 sets

1pt 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

2024 PDC World Darts Championship final predictions

After 15 days of darting drama, the 2024 Paddy Power World Darts Championship comes down to a battle between the two Luke’s.

All the hype surrounding 16-year-old phenomenon Luke Littler has proven to be completely justified but there is one hurdle still to pass - and it’s a big one in newly crowned world number one Luke Humphries.

Cool Hand, having had the year of his life with major successes at the World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals, is on a remarkable 18-game winning run stretching back to October and is peaking at the perfect time.

Humphries had to survive a final-set decider in rounds three and four against Ricardo Pietreczko and Joe Cullen, who even had the throw in a sudden-death leg.

Since then, however, Cool Hand has put up his two best performances of the tournament, averaging 103.50 in a 5-1 win over Dave Chisnall in the quarter-final before an astonishing 108.74 in a 6-0 semi-final whitewash of Scott Williams.

The problem for Humphries is that the majority of the Alexandra Palace crowd will want namesake Littler to complete what would surely be one of sport’s greatest ever achievements should he go on to win on tournament debut.

Littler is also saving his best for the end, showing no sign of blinking despite playing on the biggest stage of them all.

The prodigious teenage talent had dropped only six sets in as many wins, posting an average in excess of 105 on three occasions including when beating rejuvenated 2018 world champion Rob Cross last time out when he averaged 106.5, fired in 16 maximums and made 22 of 47 checkout attempts.

With that in mind, there is no reason to think Littler is now going to choke in the final, with the fearless youngster capable of ensuring this contest goes long.

Humphries deserves to start as favourite given what he has achieved this season and on the back of a swashbuckling semi-final display against Williams.

However, Littler’s scoring prowess will put him under greater pressure than Williams was able to manage and this title decider should live up to its billing.

With the quick-throwing nature of both expected to bring out the best in the other, this first-to-seven contest is fancied to go a long way with punters advised to split stakes on over 10.5 and 11.5 sets.

The over 34.5 180s line might look on the steep side but the two finalists have thrown 50 maximums apiece throughout the tournament and will soon eat into that total if this match does go a long way.

Bet365 offer 2-1 that there is a 170 checkout, which Humphries nailed in his last-four encounter with Williams, while it is 6-1 that the final features the first nine-dart finish of the 2024 tournament. Michael Smith famously recorded a nine-darter in last year's 7-4 win over Michael van Gerwen in a match which featured an incredible 37 180s.

