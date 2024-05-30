bet365 US Masters predictions and darts betting tips: Humphries the pick in Big Apple

Where to watch bet365 US Masters

ITV4, Saturday 6pm

Luke Littler is the big noise in the Big Apple this weekend, but his chief rival, Luke Humphries, can strike gold at the bet365 US Masters at Madison Square Garden.

Newly-crowned Premier League champion Littler and world number one Humphries are in opposite halves of the 16-man draw in New York.

On all current form, that should mean the current best duo in the world meet in Saturday night’s final.

Of course, this is new territory for Littler, who hasn’t played in the States before. But then again, European Tour events and the Premier League were all new for the 17-year-old, and he has taken to those tidily enough.

He defeated Humphries in the Premier League final, and the pair will be beating each other for fun for a few years.

Littler probably has the toughest draw of the eight PDC stars on duty, however. The eight are all playing against the cream of North America in round one, and the Warrington youngster faces top Canadian Matt Campbell, who is unlikely to be overawed.

If there is to be an early upset it could be Alex Spellman to beat Peter Wright, although that would hardly be a surprise given the way Snake­bite has gone off the boil this year.

