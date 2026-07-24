Saturday's Betfred World Matchplay darts predictions, semi-final betting tips and odds

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2026 Betfred World Matchplay dates, start times & TV info

Date Saturday, July 18 to Sunday, July 26

Start time 8pm Saturday

Venue Winter Gardens, Blackpool

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Action

Luke Littler has charged into the semi-finals of the Betfred World Matchplay with a series of dominant performances, and 1-4 title odds suggest that The Nuke will take an awful lot of stopping as he bids to successfully defend his Winter Gardens crown.

His next challenge comes in the form of Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode, who made the final four with a 16-13 win over Gary Anderson on Thursday evening.

Best bets

Over 26.5 Legs in Luke Littler vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

2pts Evs bet365

Betfred World Matchplay semi-final predictions

Luke Littler vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

Dirk van Duijvenbode, the last non-seed standing at the World Matchplay, can beat anyone – and that includes Luke Littler.

He did just that at the Flanders Darts Trophy in September 2024, claiming a 6-2 win on his way to a quarter-final loss.

That was Van Duijvenbode's lone success in five shots at Littler but shows he has the necessary tools.

Two years on from that, Littler's stock has, of course, soared and the likelihood is – as reflected by match odds of 1-16 The Nuke – that the English youngster will win this routinely.

But there is enough to admire in the way Van Duijvenbode has seen off three higher-ranked players – Chris Dobey, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson – to suggest he can reach double figures in legs.

And in that case betting over 26.5 legs looks the way to go.

Van Duijvenbode is a patchy player so he will have good moments. He can also be struck down by nerves and struggle to win games – but if he's well behind early against Littler that might not be an issue and he can just play his game.

He has the power scoring to hold throw often enough to rack up legs just as all three of Littler's victims – Niko Springer (10-6), Nathan Aspinall (11-8) and Josh Rock (16-7) - have managed. Rock and Littler were level at 5-5 at the break before the teenager went ballistic.

The assumption seems to be that Littler won't dip from around a 109 average but over a long format that is hard to sustain consistently.

He may end up with a 109 average – and a win – but Van Duijvenbode, now a five-time major semi-finalist, can play his part in a decent contest.

Betfred World Matchplay FAQs

What is the format for the Betfred World Matchplay?

The Betfred World Matchplay features 32 players competing in a straight knockout tournament. First-round matches are the best of 19 legs, second round best of 21, quarter-finals best of 31, semi-finals best of 33 and the final is best of 35 legs.

Where can I watch the Betfred World Matchplay in the UK?

Every session of the 2026 Betfred World Matchplay is broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage runs throughout the tournament from the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Who won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay?

Luke Littler won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay, defeating James Wade 18-13 in the final at the Winter Gardens to claim the title for the first time.

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