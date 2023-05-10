Premier League Night 15 predictions and darts betting tips: Hollywood can play a leading role

Where to watch Night 15 of the Premier League darts

Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 7pm Thursday

Best bets

Chris Dobey to beat Peter Wright

2pts 11-10 general

Michael Smith to beat Michael van Gerwen

1pt 11-10 Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Premier League Night 15 predictions

There are just two weeks of regular-season Premier League action left and the eight top-level arrowsmiths head to Sheffield on what could be a pivotal night of tungsten tussles.

Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith are already assured of their place at London’s O2 Arena at the end of May, but the seeding is still to be decided.

Chris Dobey, Peter Wright and Dimitri van den Bergh are out of playoff contention and that leaves Jonny Clayton and Nathan Apsinall to battle it out for the final available top-four spot.

The Asp faces a tough task against Price in the opening quarter-final in Sheffield, and while Clayton should get the job done against Van den Bergh, offers of 4-6 about a Welsh victory look short enough.

Dobey’s clash with Wright looks a better betting opportunity. Hollywood has been the far more progressive performer in this year’s competition and his results haven’t accurately reflected the levels of performance.

The Bedlington Boy has averaged more than 99 in five of his last seven Premier League matches, had numbers of 102.16 when dismantling Van den Bergh 6-2 in Manchester last week and was an unfortunate loser when clashing with Clayton in the semis.

Wright is struggling for consistency, and even when things do click, his levels are still a long way off his best. Snakebite averaged only 89.21 in defeat to Clayton last week, it was 80.41 when he fell to Smith in Leeds and 87.76 in a loss to Van den Bergh in Rotterdam. It’s hard to see how the Scot can be favourite in Sheffield.

Van Gerwen is still capable of some mesmerising performances but he is not as reliable as he was and the Dutchman could falter against Smith.

Bully Boy has collected a pair of victories in Manchester and Leeds, averaging 110 and 104 in those two finals, and the St Helens man is the more solid betting proposition in Sheffield.

Follow us on Twitter 11/5