Premier League Night 16 predictions and darts betting tips: Take a chance on Snakebite striking in Aberdeen

Where to watch Premier League Darts Night 16

Sky Sports Action, 7pm Thursday

Best bets

Peter Wright to beat Gerwyn Price

1pt 2-1 bet365, Boyles

Chris Dobey to beat Michael van Gerwen

1pt 2-1 bet365, Boyles

Premier League Darts Night 16 predictions

Peter Wright has been a picture of inconsistency in recent months but Snakebite should be full of confidence after his Czech Darts Open victory last weekend and there is enough juice in the price to make the Scot a bet on the final week of Premier League regular season action in Aberdeen.

Of course, a repeat of his Prague effort is by no means a certainty, but offers of 2-1 seem to dismiss Wright’s chances of beating Gerwyn Price a little too easily.

Snakebite averaged 101.81 in a last-16 win over Danny Noppert in Prague, it was 97.80 in the quarters when beating Luke Humphries, 104.01 against Damon Heta in the semis and the two-time World Champion got the job done with a 95.68 effort against Dave Chisnall in the final. That kind of performance would be good enough to cause a near-peak Price problems and there are reasons to think that the Iceman may be a little cold in Scotland.

The famously enthusiastic Aberdeen crowd will be frantic in their support for a Wright victory, and while there is still scope for movement in the top-three places, Price is assured of a playoff spot and this certainly isn’t a make-or-break tie for the Welshman.

It’s been a pretty awful Premier League campaign for Wright, but the highlight has been two victories from three matches with Price and at 2-1, Snakebite looks a good bet to strike again.

Jonny Clayton knows a victory over Nathan Aspinall will secure fourth place, while the Asp will need to beat the Welshman and reach the final in Aberdeen to make the playoffs. Clayton is fancied to finish the job but the prices look an accurate reflection of what might happen in the Granite City.

Chris Dobey is 2-1 to beat Michael van Gerwen and that looks an opportunity worth taking. The Green Machine is getting to be an increasingly inconsistent arrowsmith and his quarter-final defeat to Michael Smith in Leeds last week was followed by a 91.28 average and 6-4 loss to Rob Cross in Prague at the weekend.

Mighty Mike could easily explode into form, as he did when beating Price 6-2 in Manchester a couple of weeks ago, but the prices seem to overrate MVG.

Dobby has averaged at least 100 in three of his last five Premier League matches. Hollywood should be fresh after not travelling to Prague at the weekend and two victories in four games against Van Gerwen in this competition this term suggest that the Bedlington boy can punish any malfunctions from the Green Machine.

