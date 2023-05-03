Premier League Night 14 predictions and darts betting tips: Iceman can blast past rival

Where to watch Night 14 of the Premier League

Best bets

Gerwyn Price to beat Michael van Gerwen

3pts 4-5 general

Chris Dobey to beat Dimitri van den Bergh

1pt Evs general

Premier League Night 14 predictions

A top-of-the-table clash between Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen is the headline act when the Premier League heads to Manchester for Night 14.

Price has usurped Mighty Mike as the regular-season leader after winning three of the last seven nights and finishing runner-up on two occasions, and the Iceman appears to have the Dutchman’s measure.

The Markham arrowsmith has won all of his last five meetings against the Green Machine. That’s not to say that MVG can't play his best against Price or that Mighty Mike struggles with the Iceman’s exuberance, it’s simply that the Welshman is performing consistently at a higher level right now.

Van Gerwen is still capable of brilliant performances, if not on a regular basis, but his top efforts are getting to be fewer and further between.

MVG was beaten 6-3 by bottom-of-the-table Peter Wright in Leeds last week. The Dutchman averaged only 91.21 when losing his first game in Rotterdam the week before and he was last seen averaging 89.12 and losing to Dave Chisnall in the semi-finals of the Dutch Darts Championship on Sunday.

It’s a tight turnaround for the Green Machine and that level of performance won’t cut it against a flying Iceman. It’s a surprise to see 4-5 on offer about a Price victory.

Chris Dobey has averaged more than 100 in three of his last four Premier League matches and his lowest effort in the last five weeks was a 97.64, yet he has failed to win any of those games.

The Premier League has proved a tough school for the luckless Bedlington boy, but Dobey looks good value to get his rewards against Dimitri van den Bergh.

The DreamMaker has won only one of his last six quarter-finals, and that came when averaging a meagre 87.08 against an out-of-sorts Wright. The Premier League has been something of a nightmare for the Belgian and it may not get any better on Thursday night.

