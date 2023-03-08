Premier League darts predictions and Night Six betting tips: Asp poised to strike on Merseyside

Where to watch Premier League Darts

Sky Sports Action, 7pm Thursday

Best bet

N Aspinall most 180s v C Dobey

1pt 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

N Aspinall to beat C Dobey & M Smith to beat D van den Bergh

1pt double 17-10 Hills

Premier League Night Six predictions

The Premier League rolls into Liverpool with Michael van Gerwen safe in the knowledge that whatever happens on Thursday he'll still be top on Friday after a near-perfect fortnight.

Van Gerwen has gone six points clear of his seven rivals after back-to-back wins in Weeks Four and Five.

Yet he'll still arrive at the M&S Bank Arena feeling sore after failing to win the UK Open on Sunday, astonishingly losing to Andrew Gilding in a final he was nailed on for.

He takes on Jonny Clayton – last year's Liverpool winner and improving by the week – in round one in a repeat of last week's final, which the Dutchman won 6-3.

The Green Machine looks mean and lean but he's still too short for both the match and the nightly £10,000 winner's cheque.

Nathan Aspinall is playing well on his Premier League return and a win doesn't look far away.

Only Van Gerwen has played more matches than the Asp, who looked good in Minehead at the UK Open as well, skipping past a hazardous trio of Alan Soutar, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Joe Cullen before succumbing to Van Gerwen.

Nathan Aspinall can certainly come out on top in his opener against Chris Dobey, who is without a win since Week One.

The Asp is a shade of odds-on and rightly so but where he looks good value is at 6-4 to nail more 180s than his opponent.

Aspinall is averaging a maximum every 2.8 legs in the competition so far, Dobey one every 3.4 legs. In four Pro Tour events this year The Asp is averaging a 180 every 3.2 legs, Dobey one every 3.3.

Dobey beat Aspinall in Week One but has clearly dropped off those levels – remember, Hollywood had just won The Masters as well – whereas the Stockport arrowsmith seems to be getting stronger.

Stick The Asp in a north-west double with Michael Smith, who looks well after a sore wrist and can outgun Dimitri van den Bergh, just as he did when they met in the final in Glasgow three weeks ago.

The first quarter-final pits Gerwyn Price against Peter Wright with Wright looking for his first points of a wretched campaign.

Statistically he's getting better – he lost on the first two nights by 6-3 scorelines, 6-4 on Week Three and 6-5 on each of the last two Thursdays. He's a 5-4 shot and playing like one so is hard to fancy.

