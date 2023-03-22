Premier League darts predictions and Night Eight betting tips: Peter Wright's woe set to continue

Where to watch Premier League Darts

Sky Sports Action, 7pm Thursday

Best bets

Michael van Gerwen -2.5 legs v Peter Wright

1pt 11-10 general

Michael Smith under 97.5 average v Chris Dobey

1pt 5-6 Betfair

Premier League Darts Night Eight predictions

Michael van Gerwen has completed two 6-1 hidings of Peter Wright in the last two weeks of Premier League action and it makes sense to believe the Dutchman can complete the hat-trick in Newcastle.

Van Gerwen made mincemeat of the off-colour Scot in Liverpool two weeks ago in the semis, and repeated the feat in the quarter-finals in Nottingham last Thursday, so back the Green Machine to cover a 2.5-leg spread once again at the Utilita Arena.

The runaway Premier League leader, astonishingly whitewashed by Chris Dobey last week just minutes after thrashing Snakebite, travelled to Germany over the weekend for Players Championship duties and won Sunday's event.

Wright, meanwhile, bottom of the table with just one win to go alongside six losses, is a shadow of his former self, hasn't averaged over 93 for four weeks and as ever seems to be struggling to settle on equipment.

Week Eight is a repeat of the Week Seven card where there were wins for Dimitri van den Bergh over Nathan Aspinall, Gerwyn Price over Jonny Clayton and Dobey over Michael Smith. Price went on to win the nightly £10,000 cheque and collect five points.

That Van den Bergh beat the Asp should surprise nobody. Incredibly, the Belgian has beaten Aspinall ten times in a row, including four times in the Premier League, two of them this season.

Clayton is under pressure after a couple of first-round losses and Smith has been hit by a bug, hot on the heels of a wrist injury.

The world champ is still good enough to win games with his eyes closed but he is less consistent at the moment, and suddenly that 97.5 average which the layers have him in for might be hard to hit. He certainly hasn't in his last four matches.

