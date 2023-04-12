Premier League Darts predictions and Night 11 betting tips: Asp should topple struggling Scot

Where to watch Premier League Darts Night 11

Sky Sports Action, 7pm Thursday

Best bets

Nathan Aspinall to beat Peter Wright

2pts 19-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Jonny Clayton to beat Michael Smith

2pts 13-10 general

Night 11 predictions

Nathan Aspinall has beaten Peter Wright in each of their last four Premier League clashes and can topple the struggling Scot in Week 11 of this year's competition in Brighton.

The Asp beat Wright 6-3 in Cardiff in February and has now won five of his last six showdowns with the former world number one.

Fresh from reaching the final of the German Grand Prix at the weekend, Aspinall should be high on confidence.

He has been a model of consistency on his return to the big-money invitational marathon, scoring points on seven of the previous ten Thursdays.

Aspinall was a mainstay of the top four for each of the first nine weeks, finally being demoted to fifth last time out courtesy of Jonny Clayton's success in Birmingham.

While Aspinall flourishes, Wright continues to disappoint. There was at least a sign of life from Snakebite in Birmingham, where he emerged from the first round for just the second time this term and went on to reach the final where Clayton put him in his place.

But he's still bottom of the pile and not throwing with any great level of authority.

Clayton looks worth a punt in the last quarter-final against Smith given the form the Welshman is showing on Thursday nights.

He defeated the world champion – having already taken care of Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen – to land the odds in Berlin two weeks ago.

And he followed that up by beating Aspinall, Van Gerwen again and Wright to go back-to-back in Birmingham.

From nowhere the Welshman has forced his way into the top four and he'll see no reason why he shouldn't beat Smith again.

Bully Boy won at the weekend in Munich at the German Grand Prix but rode his luck, surviving missed match darts against both Adam Warner and Damon Heta.

