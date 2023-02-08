Premier League darts predictions and Night Two betting tips: MvG to put Dancing Dimitri in the corner

Where to watch

Sky Sports Main Event & Arena, 7pm Thursday

Best bets for Night Two

J Clayton to beat M Smith

1pt 8-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

P Wright -1.5 legs v N Aspinall

1pt Evs Coral

M van Gerwen to win & D van den Bergh to hit the most 180s

1pt 8-5 bet365

Premier League Night Two preview

Chris Dobey delivered on debut in Belfast last week yet the layers aren’t smitten as Hollywood and the rest head to Wales for Premier League Week Two.

The debutant saw off Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Michael van Gerwen to soar to the top of the standings but he is still around the 14-1 mark to back that success up in Cardiff.

Van Gerwen did look the pick of the eight last week until having his pocket picked by Dobey, which is enough of a dissuasion from wanting to side with the Green Machine at a valueless 2-1.

Michael Smith v Jonny Clayton

Jonny Clayton has beaten Michael Smith in six of their last eight meetings over the past 12 months and can delight his home crowd by beating the world champ at a fair price.

Both men fell at the first in Belfast yet both produced ton-plus averages in defeat so clearly there is little wrong with either man's game.

The Ferret has been playing well without the breaks and if he finishes marginally better than he did in defeat to Dimitri van den Bergh, he can beat Smith once more.

Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright

Peter Wright averaged 103.77 against Chris Dobey last Thursday night and still lost.

Snakebite won't be perturbed by that loss – he's been in excellent form having won the Nordic Masters last month.

Aspinall picked up two points last week courtesy of being gifted a first-round win by Gerwyn Price, but he doesn't look in spellbinding form.

Gerwyn Price v Chris Dobey

The home fans will be right behind their man Gezzy, but can the Iceman produce the goods against last week's shock winner?

Price looked flat in Belfast in a competition he doesn't have a great deal of affection for having failed to make the playoffs in four previous attempts.

But spurred on by his home support you'd expect a decent response, though Dobey will surely believe he can run the Iceman close. Dobey on the handicap covering a 1.5-leg spread could well pay off.

Michael van Gerwen v Dimitri van den Bergh

Michael van Gerwen can leave Dancing Dimitri flat-footed once again by beating the Belgian for the third time this year.

Indeed, Van Gerwen has won 13 of his 15 tussles with Van den Bergh, who has won just once against the majestic Dutchman.

Van den Bergh won the 180s count 4-2 when they met last week in Belfast, despite Van Gerwen winning the match 6-4.

The Dutchman is a great switcher so take a punt on the Van Gerwen to win the match-Van den Bergh most 180s double.

