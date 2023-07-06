Poland Darts Masters predictions and darts betting tips: Smith can star in Warsaw

When to bet

Starts 6pm Friday, delayed coverage on ITV4

Best bets

Michael Smith to win Poland Darts Masters

2pts each-way 10-3 bet365

Boris Krcmar to beat Nathan Aspinall

1pt 16-5 Coral, Lads

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Poland Darts Masters predictions

The World Series of Darts heads to Warsaw this weekend for the inaugural Poland Darts Masters.

It promises to be an intriguing event with a strong set of challengers, including useful performers Krzysztof Ratajski, Boris Krcmar and Karel Sedlacek, taking on the PDC elite.

Ratajski takes on Rob Cross in round one and he looks sure to give Voltage a tough time. The Polish Eagle's prospects of an upset haven't been missed by the layers, but quotes of 16-5 about Krcmar beating Nathan Aspinall do look big.

The Croatian is a seriously talented arrowsmith and ranks inside the top 40 on the Pro Tour averages this season. He is yet to make his big breakthrough in a televised tournament, but the 43-year-old has predominantly played soft-tip darts during his career, limiting his opportunity to do so.

Krcmar has already given Aspinall a tough time this season in the World Championship, when a costly miscount let the Asp off the hook.

Aspinall has suffered issues with his throw this season and there hasn’t been a great deal of consistency to the Stockport arrowsmith. He was beaten by Jeff Smith in the North American World Series event last month and the 31-year-old could fall to Krcmar in Warsaw.

Michael van Gerwen, second favourite to Gerwyn Price in the title betting, has been recovering from dental surgery, and if Mighty Mike is short of his best, the bottom half of the draw could open up for world champion Michael Smith.

Bully Boy will have a new set of darts in hand having changed supplier, but Smith has said that talks about the change had been going on for two years and it’s expected that he will be well adept with his new equipment.

The St Helens man should see off Krzysztof Kciuk and potential second-round opponent Danny Noppert, who has been struggling for form, which may then see him take on Van Gerwen in a potential heavyweight semi-final.

Win that and he would have a real shot at winning the title.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport